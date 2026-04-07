bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Hornets vs Celtics, NBA Games

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The Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets showdown is the perfect chance to use the bet365 promo code GOALBET and unlock $365 in bonus bets. This isn’t just another regular season matchup—it’s a clash filled with intensity, star power, and unforgettable plays. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, every three‑pointer, defensive stand, and momentum swing fuels the excitement, giving you the opportunity to turn the drama on the court into your own strategic edge.

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Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics, Apr 7, 8:00 PM EDT

The Charlotte Hornets head to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics in a matchup featuring two in-form Eastern Conference teams. Boston enters at 53–25 with a three-game winning streak, while Charlotte, sitting at 43–36, has also surged recently with multiple wins behind a high-powered offense.

The Celtics are clear favorites at home, priced around -208 on the moneyline, with the Hornets at +170. The spread is set at Boston -5.5, while the total sits at 219.5 points. These odds reflect Boston’s defensive edge as they allow just 107.0 points per game compared to Charlotte’s 111.3, while still maintaining efficient scoring.

Charlotte’s attack, led by LaMelo Ball and rising contributors like Brandon Miller, has been explosive, averaging over 116 points per game and thriving in transition. However, Boston’s balanced core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown gives them a consistent scoring and defensive advantage, especially at home.

From a betting perspective, the Hornets have been strong against the spread as underdogs, making +5.5 appealing, while Boston’s 75% win rate as favorites supports the moneyline. With both teams combining for over 231 points per game on average, the over 219.5 is also in play.

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