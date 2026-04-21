bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets pre Trail Blazers vs Spurs & the NBA Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offers a mouthwatering $200 in bonus bets to NBA fans for all the postseason action. The Portland Trail Blazers take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight in Game 2, and all eyes are on big man Victor Wembanyama props as he’s been a phenom on both ends. Expect thrills from every possession, momentum swing, and clutch performance in this NBA playoff clash right from the tip-off at 8:00 PM EDT.

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The heat is on in the Western Conference as the San Antonio Spurs battle the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of this playoff series. Hear from our expert on which angles to take for sharper playoff predictions.

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs, Apr 21, 8:00 PM EDT

The Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, with San Antonio holding a 1-0 series lead after a convincing opener.

Game 1 was controlled by the Spurs, who cruised to a 111–98 win behind a dominant 35-point playoff debut from Victor Wembanyama. Portland struggled offensively, particularly from three-point range, and couldn’t match San Antonio’s depth and efficiency. The Spurs also won the rebounding battle and received strong support from contributors like De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell, highlighting their balanced attack.

From a betting perspective, Game 1 lines had San Antonio as heavy favorites, and that sentiment largely carries into Game 2 with the Spurs expected to remain firmly favored at home (-700 ML) while the Trail Blazers remain underdogs at +500. The key question is whether Portland’s shooting regresses positively after a poor opener or if San Antonio maintains its efficiency from deep.

For Portland, players like Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson must provide more consistent scoring support, while Jerami Grant and the supporting cast need to be far more efficient. On the other side, Wembanyama remains the matchup nightmare—especially coming off a historic rookie season and elite defensive impact.

From a betting angle, the Spurs’ dominance in Game 1 suggests they control the matchup, but expect some offensive improvement from Portland to tighten things slightly.

Best Bets: Spurs -11.5 (lean), Player Prop Lean: Victor Wembanyama over 26.5 points, Total Lean: Under 220.5

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