bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets pre the Suns vs OKC Thunder, NBA Finale

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The Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is the perfect opportunity to use bet365 promo code GOALBET and claim $200 in Bonus Bets. Fans can expect sharp shooting, defensive intensity, and highlight‑reel plays. From tip‑off to the final buzzer, every possession becomes a chance to turn the on‑court drama into your own betting advantage.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder have already secured the No. 1 seed in the West, but the Phoenix Suns still have some skin in the game as they fight to improve their play-in positioning and stay ahead of a surging Clippers.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Apr 12, 8:30 PM EDT

The Phoenix Suns face the surging Oklahoma City Thunder, and recent form heavily favors OKC in this Western Conference matchup. The Thunder enter as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a six-game win streak and winning 18 of their last 19 games, powered by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to deliver elite scoring efficiency and consistency.

Phoenix, on the other hand, is struggling with consistency at the worst possible time. Despite strong performances from Devin Booker, including a recent 31-point outing, the Suns have shown major defensive issues and poor late-game execution, highlighted by a collapse in a 119–105 loss to Houston after a 24–0 start. These trends have pushed them toward the play-in picture rather than a guaranteed playoff spot.

From a betting perspective, Oklahoma City is expected to be a clear favorite, with implied win probabilities above 70% in recent projections. The Thunder’s dominant head-to-head wins this season—including blowouts of 136–109 and 138–89—underscore the mismatch potential.

Given OKC’s elite form and Phoenix’s defensive lapses, the lean is toward the Thunder to cover the spread, while the over remains in play if the Suns can contribute enough offensively to keep pace.

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