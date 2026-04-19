bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs, Trail Blazers vs Spurs

Use the bet365 Bonus Code today to unlock up to $200 in Bonus Bets as the Portland Trail Blazers take on the San Antonio Spurs in their NBA playoff showdown tonight at 9:00 PM EDT. Get more out of game night, whether you’re betting on the Blazers’ offensive firepower or the Spurs’ defensive grit.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 4/19/2026

Enjoy big betting boosts whenever you redeem the bet365 promo code

Grab valuable extras whenever with the best sportsbook promos

Immerse yourself in the excitement of each moment with our exclusive selection of the best sports betting apps available across the US

How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Visit bet365 online or download the mobile app. Click “Join” in the top right corner and provide the required information to sign up. Type the promo code GOALBET during registration to lock in your welcome bonus. Fund your account with at least $10 to qualify. Bet $10 or more on spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once that first bet settles, hit or miss, you’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365 keeps the excitement alive with its Safety Net promotion — if your first wager doesn’t hit, your stake comes back as Bonus Bets worth up to $1,000. Think of it as your built‑in second chance to attack the rim, nail the shot, and stay locked in from tip‑off to the final buzzer. No slow stretches, just nonstop action and another opportunity to cash in big.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

Sunday night in San Antonio isn’t just a playoff opener, it’s a taste of the future of the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers are up against the most hyped playoff debut since LeBron. Our expert is here to break down the spreads and stats, showing how to approach the betting markets in this clash.

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs, Apr 19, 9:00 PM EDT

The Portland Trail Blazers begin their playoff campaign with a tough Game 1 matchup on the road against the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio comes in as a heavy favorite, laying about -11 on the spread, with a moneyline in the -500 range, while Portland is a sizable underdog near +400. The total is hovering around 222 points, suggesting a fairly balanced scoring outlook.

San Antonio’s advantage starts with Victor Wembanyama, whose impact on both ends—scoring, rebounding, and rim protection—makes him the focal point. He’s backed by De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell, giving the Spurs a potent combination of speed, shot creation, and perimeter scoring. Their strong regular season and excellent home form make them especially dangerous in this spot.

Portland, meanwhile, enters as the underdog but has pieces capable of competing. Deni Avdija has taken on a larger scoring role, while Jrue Holiday brings leadership and defensive presence. Rookie guard Scoot Henderson adds tempo and transition play, which could be key if the Blazers want to keep things close.

From a betting standpoint, San Antonio’s overall talent and defensive edge should dictate the game, though Portland’s pace could make it competitive for stretches.

Best Bet: Spurs -10.5, with a lean toward Victor Wembanyama clearing his scoring prop and the total staying under 222.5.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.