bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs, Hawks vs Knicks

The bet365 Bonus Code sets you up with $200 in Bonus Bets as the NBA playoffs heat up. On the slate tonight is one of the most unpredictable matchups of the opening round. The Atlanta Hawks enter the Garden to take on the New York Knicks at 6:00 PM EDT in a high‑stakes clash that promises drama and intensity.

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The spotlight is on the Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks matchup, and locked and loaded with your bonus bets, you can add extra excitement to every play. Our expert is here with what to expect on the court tonight, as well as handy lines and best bets.

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks, Apr 18, 6:00 PM EDT

The Atlanta Hawks head to Madison Square Garden for Game 1 against the New York Knicks, with New York entering as a clear home favorite in this playoff opener. The Knicks are priced around -5 on the spread, with a moneyline near -225, while Atlanta sits at +170, and the total is set at roughly 216.5 points.

New York’s edge starts with Jalen Brunson, who is averaging about 26 points and remains one of the league’s most reliable late-game scorers. He’s supported by Karl-Anthony Towns, a dominant interior presence averaging around 20 points and 11+ rebounds, and versatile wing defender OG Anunoby. The Knicks’ size and elite clutch metrics make them especially dangerous at home, where they’ve been dominant all season.

Atlanta, however, is far from overmatched. Jalen Johnson has emerged as a breakout star (22+ PPG, near triple-double production), while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum provide perimeter scoring and spacing. The Hawks’ fast pace and three-point shooting could exploit New York’s occasional perimeter defensive lapses.

From a betting angle, the Knicks’ physicality and half-court execution give them the edge, but Atlanta’s offensive versatility keeps this competitive.

Best Bet is Knicks –5, with a lean on Brunson dropping over 27.5 points and the total sailing past 216.5.

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