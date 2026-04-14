bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Play-In Games, Trail Blazers vs Suns

The NBA Play-In is here, and the bet365 bonus code gets you $200 in Bonus Bets for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns showdown. It’s win‑or‑go‑home basketball, with both teams fighting to keep their playoff dreams alive after the 10:00 PM EDT tip-off.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 4/14/2026

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

The Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns square off tonight at 10:00 PM EDT in a high-stakes NBA Play-In Tournament matchup. With postseason hopes on the line, both teams will battle to keep their playoff dreams alive, and our NBA expert shares his insights on possible plays below.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns, Apr 14, 10:00 PM EDT

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Phoenix Suns in a crucial Western Conference Play-In showdown, with the winner securing the No. 7 seed and a direct playoff berth. Phoenix enters at 45–37, while Portland finished 42–40, marking their first postseason push in years.

The Suns are home favorites. The line currently sits around Phoenix -3.5, with a moneyline near -160 compared to Portland at +135, and a total set at 217.5 points. Phoenix’s strong home record (25–16) and slight edge in overall consistency explain the spread, while ESPN’s matchup predictor gives them roughly a 60% win probability.

Key players will dictate the outcome. Devin Booker leads the Suns offensively, while Portland leans on Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday for scoring and playmaking. Portland’s interior strength—especially offensive rebounding and paint scoring—could challenge Phoenix, but turnovers remain a major concern against the Suns’ perimeter defense.

Recent trends suggest a slightly lower-scoring game. Both teams have leaned toward second-half unders, and Portland has consistently hit unders in later quarters, pointing to possible pacing issues late in games.

Best bets: Suns -3.5 and Under 217.5. Phoenix’s home edge, defensive pressure, and playoff experience should give them the advantage in what projects to be a tight but controlled contest.

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bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

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