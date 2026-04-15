bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Games, Warriors vs Clippers

The NBA Play-In is turning up the heat, and the bet365 bonus code gets you $200 in Bonus Bets for the Western clash! The Golden State Warriors enter the Intuit Dome to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s win‑or‑go‑home basketball at its finest—two heavyweights battling for survival, with playoff dreams hanging by a thread. Expect fireworks, clutch shots, and momentum swings galore when the ball goes up at 10:00 PM EDT tonight.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 4/15/2026

Huge sports bonuses are up for grabs with the bet365 promo code

Stay on top of your game with the best sportsbook promos

We’ve outlined the best sports betting apps in the US so you never miss a play on the go.

How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Go to bet365 or download the app. Click “Join” in the top right corner to begin registration. Enter the promo code GOALBET during sign-up to secure your welcome bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify. Place a wager of $10 or more on eligible spreads, totals, props, or matchups with odds of –500 or longer. Once your first bet settles, receive $200 in Bonus Bets—win or lose

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365 keeps the adrenaline pumping with its Safety Net offer—miss your first bet and your stake bounces back as Bonus Bets worth up to $1,000. That’s a built‑in second chance to chase glory, keeping you locked in from the opening tip to the final buzzer. No dull moments, just nonstop action and another shot at victory.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

Tonight at 10:00 PM EDT, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers collide in a do‑or‑die NBA Play-In Tournament showdown. With playoff dreams hanging in the balance, expect a battle packed with intensity, clutch shots, and momentum swings. Our NBA expert breaks down the key plays and insights to help you ride the drama and make the most of every moment.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers, Apr 15, 10:00 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15 in a high-pressure Western Conference play-in showdown, where one loss could end a season. The Clippers are slight home favorites, with the spread sitting around -5.5 and the total near 221.5 points, signaling a competitive but controlled matchup. LAC is -222 on the moneyline, while the GSW are underdogs at +180.

Los Angeles enters with the stronger profile, finishing 42–40 compared to Golden State’s 37–45 record, and they’ve been more consistent down the stretch. The Clippers’ success hinges on Kawhi Leonard, whose scoring efficiency and two-way dominance set the tone. However, his status has carried some uncertainty due to recent injury concerns, adding volatility to this line. If active and near full strength, LA’s depth and defensive versatility give them a clear edge at home.

Golden State, though, is built for moments like this. Stephen Curry remains the most dangerous player on the floor, especially in single-elimination scenarios, with betting markets even backing props like over 4.5 made threes. Alongside him, Draymond Green provides defensive leadership that could disrupt LA’s rhythm if the game slows down.

Expect the Warriors to lean heavily on perimeter shooting, while the Clippers attack through isolation and half-court execution.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.