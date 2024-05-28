bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus for Tuesday’s slate

Sign up to bet365 on Tuesday and jump into the action with your choice of welcome bonus.

The NBA Playoffs headline Tuesday night’s lineup as the Dallas Mavericks attempt to finish off the Minnesota Timberwolves and clinch an NBA Finals spot. There is also NHL Playoff action as the Florida Panthers try to level the series against the New York Rangers.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can claim either bet365 welcome offers so long as you register and play from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here is how to get started:

Choose between the up to $1,000 first bet safety net and the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets offer Use promo code GOALMAX when creating your account Deposit at least $10 for either offer The first bet safety net requires a cash bet of any size, while to claim the $150 in bonus bets you need a cash bet of $5 or more All bonus funds are available for seven days

If you choose the first bet safety net and your first bet misses, bet365 will match your original stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your first bet hits, you’ll collect your profits and original stake like normal.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on Tuesday?

The NBA Playoffs lead off a busy night of action on Tuesday, with the Dallas Mavericks -3 point picks over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavericks are on home court with a 3-0 lead, making it likely they’ll sweep the Timberwolves and clinch the series.

The Timberwolves have struggled to put up points in the series, with Anthony Edwards their lead scorer despite averaging just 22 points per game. He performed better in Game 3 and shot a 26, but he is still not looking likely to hit his points line of 27.5.

There is also action from the NHL Playoffs, with the New York Rangers +146 outsiders against the -176 Florida Panthers.

The Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the series after picking up an upset road victory in Game 3. This puts pressure on the Panthers to win on Tuesday night, as another loss would see the series move back to New York with the Rangers having a chance to clinch.

The last two games in the series have been settled in overtime, and Game 4 is +320 to need at least one extra period to separate the teams.

Dive into all this action and more on bet365, and when you use promo code GOALMAX you can pick from between a first bet safety net worth up to $1,000 or $150 in bonus bets after making a wager of $5 or more.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

