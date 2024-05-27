bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus on Monday’s NHL and NBA Playoff lineup

New players can sign up to bet365 on Monday and choose from between two welcome offers to get started with.

The NBA Playoffs lead off Monday night’s action, and the Boston Celtics can claim their place in the NBA Finals with a win. There is also a game from the NHL Playoffs, where the Edmonton Oilers are in position to take control of their series against the Dallas Stars.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can claim either bet365 welcome offer so long as you register and play from one of these states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here’s how to sign up and get started:

Choose between the up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets offer Sign up at bet365 using promo code GOALMAX Deposit $10 for either offer The first bet safety net requires a cash bet of any size, while the $150 in bonus bets offer needs a cash bet of at least $5 All bonus funds are valid for seven days

If you choose the up to $1,000 first bet safety net offer and your first bet misses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you’ll win the profits and original stake like normal.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Monday’s slate may be light on soccer action, however there is still plenty of action from the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

The Boston Celtics are -8 point picks over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics hold a 3-0 lead after coming back from 18 points down in Game 3, and a win on Monday would seal their spot in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics have been led by Jayson Tatum, whose point line is 29.5 for Game 4. He’s beaten this twice in the series, scoring 36 points twice, with only a 23 point performance in Game 2 coming under.

The game also has a low points line of 222.5. All three games in the series have been over, with the lowest scoring being Game 3 which hit 225 points.

The NHL Playoff action on Monday sees the Edmonton Oilers as -130 favorites over the +108 Dallas Stars. The series is tied 1-1 after the first two games in Dallas, and the Oilers are in position to take control if they can win these next two games on home ice.

Sign up at bet365 this Monday and use promo code GOALMAX to collect either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000, or $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.