bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus for Thursday’s packed slate

Pick the welcome bonus you want when you sign up at bet365 on Thursday, and dive into a busy day of action.

There is soccer from Serie A as Cagliari attempt to avoid relegation on Thursday afternoon. The evening action then has Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers from the NBA Playoffs, plus the start of the Western Conference Finals in the NHL.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can get either bet365 welcome offer so long as you register and play from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here’s how to sign up and get started:

Choose between the up to $1,000 first bet safety net, or the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets offer Use bet365 promo code GOALMAX when creating your account Deposit at least $10 for either offer The safety net first bet requires a cash bet of any size, while you will need to make a cash bet of at least $5 to get the $150 in bonus bets All bonus funds are available for seven days before they expire

If you go for the up to $1,000 first bet safety net and your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet hits, you’ll win the profits and original stake like normal.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on Thursday?

The early action on Thursday comes from Serie A, where Cagliari are +380 home underdogs against -145 favorites Fiorentina. A win for Fiorentina would give their hopes of European football a massive boost, but there is even more on the line for the home side.

This is the final game of the season for Cagliari, who are three points above the relegation zone and vulnerable on goal difference. Even a draw against Fiorentina - which is +280 - would ensure their survival.

The NBA Playoffs then continue on Thursday night, with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers playing in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers pushed the Celtics in Game 1, ultimately losing by just 5 points in a high scoring meeting. However, Indiana are still underdogs heading into Game 2, with the Celtics -9 point picks.

There is also action from the NHL Playoffs, where the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars play Game 1 in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars are -128 favorites on home ice, though the Oilers are hardly outsiders at +106.

Sign up at bet365 on Thursday to pick either a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 or $150 in bonus bets after wagering $5 to help you get started.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.