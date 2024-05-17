bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus for this weekend’s busy slate

Sign up at bet365 this weekend and pick the welcome bonus which best suits you to get started.

The Premier League title will be decided on Sunday, with Manchester City favorites but not totally safe from Arsenal’s charge. There is also a huge derby in MLS, plus the NBA Playoffs continue across the weekend.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can get either bet365 welcome offer as long as you live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here is how to claim your offer and get started:

Choose between the up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets offer Use the bet365 promo code GOALMAX when you create your account Deposit at least $10 for either offer The first bet safety net requires a cash bet of any size, while the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets offer needs a cash bet of at least $5 All bonus funds must be used within seven days

If you pick the first bet safety net and your first bet loses, bet365 will return your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you get the full returns.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The epic Premier League title race finishes on Sunday, with Manchester City -1800 favorites to lift the trophy. Arsenal are still +850 to end the season as champions, but will need a mistake from City to finish on top.

Manchester City are -1100 favorites when they host +2300 West Ham, and a win will guarantee them the title. However, the door is open for Arsenal to win their first title in 20 years if City drop points.

Arsenal are -650 home favorites when they play +1500 Everton, and must win to have any chance of winning the title.

If Arsenal win and City lose, Arsenal will become champions. However, the Gunners would also become champions if they win and Manchester City draw. The two teams would be on equal points, but Arsenal would finish ahead because of their superior goal difference.

There are also big games in MLS, including Saturday’s Hudson River Derby, where New York City FC are +135 favorites over the +200 NY Red Bulls.

In Friday’s NBA Playoff action, the New York Knicks have a chance to win their series against the Indiana Pacers. However, the Pacers are -5 point favorites on home court as they try and force Game 7 on Sunday.

Saturday sees the Dallas Mavericks with a chance to clinch their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavs are -4.5 point favorites on home court, putting them in a strong position for Game 6.

Sign up at bet365 and use bet365 promo code GOALMAX to jump into the weekend action with either a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets after wagering only $5.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.