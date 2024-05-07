bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus to use on the NBA Playoffs and Champions League

Join bet365 today and get a first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets to use on today’s action, including the NBA Playoffs and Champions League.

There are two welcome bonuses available on bet365 on Tuesday that you can choose between.

There is soccer action from the Champions League semi-finals to bet on Tuesday afternoon, as PSG look to reverse a first leg defeat and make the final. The NBA Playoffs then continue as two more conference semi-finals tip off.

*The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can claim either of the bet365 welcome offers if you register and play from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here’s how you can quickly and easily claim your promo:

Choose either a $1,000 first bet safety net or to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets Create your bet365 account using the bet365 bonus code GOALMAX Deposit at least $10 for either offer The $1,000 first bet safety net requires a cash bet of any size, while to get $150 in bonus bets you’ll need a cash bet of at least $5 Bonus funds are then valid for seven days

If you pick the $1,000 first bet safety net and your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you win the profits and original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

PSG is set to host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their semi-final in the Champions League. Dortmund lead 1-0 after the first game, but are not favored to hold it at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are strong -220 favorites to win the match, and -160 to qualify for its second ever Champions League final. Dortmund are big +550 underdogs for the game, and despite holding an aggregate lead are only priced at +130 to go through.

The last two conference semi-final series from the NBA Playoffs tip off on Tuesday night as well.

The Boston Celtics open as -11 point favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs will want to make the most of their first conference semi-finals appearance since 2018, but with the Celtics only +105 to win the NBA Finals, they will have their work cut out for them.

Things look like they will be closer between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The series starts in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder begin as narrow -3.5 point favorites over the Mavericks. The Mavs are priced at -102 to win the series, while the Thunder only slightly longer at -120, so the series should be a close call.

Sign up to bet365 on Tuesday and choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net, or $150 in bonus bets after staking just $5, to help you dive into this.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

