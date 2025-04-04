bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net For March Madness

March Madness, NBA and even the USWNT are in action today with bet365 right there alongside.

The excitement of March Madness resumes with Florida, Auburn, Duke, and Houston all vying for college basketball's top honor in the Final Four. Fanatics Sportsbook is along for the ride, providing new players with a fantastic sign-up deal.

Catch the showdown between Florida and Auburn at 6 PM EDT this Saturday, with Duke versus Houston following at 8:49 PM EDT. Plus, soccer enthusiasts can tune in to Premier League and Bundesliga matches, as well as the USWNT game against Brazil that evening.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

Take full advantage of the bet365 bonus codes this weekend for unparalleled sports action. With either the bet $10 get $150 back or the or the $1000 no sweat bets players can dive into the MLS, NBA, March Madness, and vibrant European soccer matches.

Two teams will leave the Alamodome in Texas on Saturday with a championship still possible. In a March Madness surprise, the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA regionals all made it through to the Final Four. That means you’ll be watching more than a few future pros in their lineups. The Final Four matches begin at 6:00 EDT with Florida and Auburn, both from the SEC.

SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome is the man who drives the Auburn machine. Broome has been battling a shoulder injury, but has powered through it and should be in fine form for Saturday’s game. He’ll be backed by guard Tahaad Pettiford, the team’s playmaker and a defensive stopper.

For the Florida Gators, guard Walter Clayton Jr. is the key. He averaged 18.1 ppg this season to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Forward Alex Condon will bring his 10.8 ppg and 7.8 rebounds to the fray, but has a lingering ankle injury.

Florida is a -150 favorite on the early moneyline, giving +2.5 points, with a 159.5 over/under.

In the nightcap, the Duke Blue Devils battle the Houston Cougars, the game starting at 8:49 p.m. EDT. The best player on the floor should be Cooper Flagg, a smooth forward who can shoot lights out. Flagg’s support comes from 7’2” Khaman Maluach at center, and he will be needed to corral the long rebounds from a three-point loving Houston.

For Big 12 champions Houston, senior guard LJ Cryer averaged 15 ppg during the regular season. His backcourt mate is Milos Uzan, who added 11.6 ppg during the regular season. Duke is a big favorite on the early moneyline at -235, giving +4.5 points to Houston, with an over/under of 136.5.

Soccer action on Friday has Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg at WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany starting at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Bayern Munich has several injuries that have sidelined some key players. A red-hot FC Augsburg, who are on an 11-game unbeaten run, will look to take advantage of that.

Bayern Munich’s star is forward Harry Kane, who has four goals in his last five matches. But don’t sleep on winger Leroy Sané, who had three goals in recent games, and midfielder Joshua Kimmich, a strong defender.

Oddsmakers have Bayern Munich as a solid -230 favorite on the moneyline, with a draw at +340 and the goals over 2.5 at -150. ESPN+ will televise and stream the game in the U.S.

In Los Angeles, the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Brazil meet in a friendly on Saturday dubbed the “Olympic gold medal rematch” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Expect both sides to mix and match lineups as they prepare for when the games count.

For the U.S., forward Trinity Rodmant returns from a back injury. She had three goals and an assist in the Olympics, helping the USWNT win gold. She will be supported by veteran forward Catarina Macarlo and team captain Lindsey Heaps.

Brazil will bring it on with forward Kerolin and midfielder Duda Samaio, both capable of taking the ball all the way downfield. No odds have been posted yet, but the U.S. has a 33-3-5 lifetime advantage.

In the EPL, Saturday sees Arsenal vs. Everton face off at Goodison Park. Arsenal is in second place in the EPL with 61 points, 12 points fewer than leader Liverpool. But they need a win to ensure they make it to next season’s UEFA Champions League matches.

Everton is in no danger of relegation, but hope to play spoilers against a big opponent. The game starts at 7:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday, with streaming on the Discovery+ app in the U.S. Arsenal is a solid -135 favorite on the moneyline, -0.5 on the spread, with over 2.5 goals at +127.

