bet365 bonus code GOALMAX: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus to use on NBA Playoffs, soccer, and more

There are two welcome bonuses available from bet365 on Monday; each one offers a different type of incentive.

There are two NBA Playoff games from the conference semi-finals. Plus, Manchester United are playing in the Premier League as they try to turn around their poor form and rescue a Europa League spot.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo code

How to claim the bet365 promo code

You can get either bet365 welcome offer as you are playing from one of the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

Here’s how you can quickly claim your new player bonus: Choose either the up to $1,000 first bet safety net, or the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets offer Create your bet365 account using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit at least $10 for either offer The safety net first bet requires a cash bet of any size, while the bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets promo needs a minimum bet of $5 Bonus funds are then valid for seven days

If you pick the $1,000 safety net first bet and your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you win the profits and original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The biggest soccer match of the day comes from the Premier League, where Crystal Palace are deserved +130 favorites when they host +190 underdogs Manchester United.

Crystal Palace are in great late season form, and are on a four game undefeated run which includes three wins. This is in stark contrast to United, who only have one win in their last four and need to turn things around if they want to secure Europa League football.

In the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks are -6 point home court favorites over the Indiana Pacers in the first game of the series.

This will be the first real test of the Pacers in the playoffs after a swift first round against the injury- hit Milwaukee Bucks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are then in the late slot.

The Nuggets are -5.5 point picks over the Timberwolves, and have to pick up the win. The Timberwolves pulled off an upset in Game 1, and the Nuggets will drop to 2-0 when the series shifts to Minnesota if they lose on Monday.

You can sign up to bet365 today and pick one of the two promo offers to use on all this great action and more. Simply use promo code GOALMAX and choose a $1,000 first bet safety net or to get $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5.

More info on bet365 promo offers

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, CO, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, OH only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, NJ, IA, KY, IN, LA, CO, NC, VA, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.