bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for March Madness Championship

The March Madness National Championship game is here, with Florida and Houston battling it out.

The Florida Gators and the Houston Cougars are the focus of the sports world tonight. The two teams collide at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, in the 2025 NCAA Men’s College Basketball final game to determine the national champion for this season and bet365 is offering all new customers a big sign-up offer ahead of the big game.

Earlier in the day, two key European soccer matches offer plenty of action, including the EPL’s Leicester City vs. Newcastle United in the UK, and Bologna vs. Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer

bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET

Deposit $10 or more for either offer

The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet

Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

Take full advantage of the bet365 bonus codes on Monday for unparalleled sports action. With either the bet $10 get $150 back, or the $1000 safety net bets, players can dive into the MLS, NBA, March Madness, and vibrant European soccer matches..

The college men’s basketball’s championship matches two of the best teams in intercollegiate sports, and both passed tough tests to reach the finals.

The SEC’s Florida Gators are pitted against the Big 12’s Houston Cougars, with the game starting at 8:50 p.m. EDT and televised on CBS. Florida is a -118 moneyline favorite, giving -1.5 points to Houston, with the over/under at 141.5. Houston has a chip on its shoulder, though, as Duke was favored to beat it, yet fell in the closing minutes to the Cougars’ relentless defense.

Florida and Houston have not met since the 1970s, so there’s no real track record to go by for this game. Houston is seeking its first title after three previous shots in the championship game. Florida has been in the title game three times, winning back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007 under former coach Billy Donovan.

As mentioned, the Cougars upset Duke, outscoring the Blue Devils 15-3 in the final minutes on Saturday to win, 70-67. Guard L.J. Cryer was the hero for Houston, finishing the Duke game with 26 points.

Florida leaned on guard Walter Clayton, Jr. to reach the title game by beating fellow SEC mates Auburn. The sweet-shooting senior guard scored 34 points in the semifinals, becoming the first player with 30+ points in the Elite Eight and Final Four games since Indiana State legend Larry Bird did it in 1979.

Across the pond on Monday, EPL soccer action sees Leicester City meet Newcastle United at King Power Stadium. The game is televised by USA Network at 3 p.m. EDT. New C is a solid favorite at -200 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Newcastle United has to be wary of a trap game against a struggling opponent with nothing to lose. A win by New C potentially moves them into the EPL top six, which would boost European tournament chances next season. But Leicester City faces relegation, and has not scored in two consecutive matches. They will likely be playing for the job of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy in this match.

Elsewhere, an Italian Serie A match sees Napoli battle Bologna at Renato Dall’Ara at 2:45 p.m. Paramount+ will televise the match, with Napoli a slight favorite at +115 with a +2.5 on goals.

Napoli currently trails Inter Milan in the league by four points with a game in hand. Bologna has been hot lately, sporting a five-match winning streak, and will look for a win to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers*

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.