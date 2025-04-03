bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net

Our expert breaks down bet365’s sign up offers, ahead of Thursday's sporting action, featuring NBA and The College Basketball Crown (04/03).

Thursday brings a big night of college basketball, as the FOX Sports Crown tournament will be winnowed down to a final four with two quarterfinal games.

The single-elimination tournament runs through its Sunday, April 6 title game. All games can be streamed on the FOX sports website or the FOX Sports app, with games also on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV and fuboTV.

bet365 is offering all new customers a big sign-up offer.

The FOX Crown action begins with a Big 12 war, as Cincinnati faces off against conference mate UCF. That game starts at 7 p.m. EDT on FS1. The second game of the night is Big Ten versus Big East, as the USC Trojans of Los Angeles go up against Big East power Villanova of Philadelphia, with the game set for 9:30 p.m. EDT, also on FS1.

In soccer, London passions will flare on Thursday, as Chelsea takes up against Tottenham Hotspur in a London Derby showdown at Stamford Bridge. That match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT and will be carried by Sky Sports.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

The Big 12 had seven teams with more than 20 wins, and Cincinnati was just one game short of that platform, with UCF chalking 18 wins. But when you are in a super conference, the sad reality is the NCAA can’t take them all, so some worthy squads must seek other challenges - like winning the first FOX Crown tournament.

Look for an intense game on Thursday, as both teams will be desperate to move on to Saturday’s semifinals and prove that they were NCAA tournament-worthy, save for the unlucky fact of being members of a superconference.

The Cincinnati Bearcats hope guard Jizzle James can lead them to Saturday. A stout playmaker and solid leader, he averaged 12.8 ppg to go with 3.6 assists. Bolstering the attack is his backcourt mate, Simas Lukosius, who chips in 10.3 ppg.

The other side of the court will see the UCF Knights look to guard/forward Keyshawn Hall, their defensive mainstay. Along with senior guard Darius Johnson, they form a solid core that could spring an upset if they get hot at the right time. The team finished in the NCAA Top 55 in ppg at 79.3, a sign that they could be a problem for Cincinnati if the stars align.

Early line odds on the game have CIncinnati as a -260 favorite, giving +8.5 on points and 152.5 on the over/under.

The Villanova Wildcats head into the quarterfinals knowing each game could be its last with interim coach Mike Nardi, who will be replaced by incoming Kevin Willard next season. Nardi hopes he can elevate his team and leave on a high note.

The Wildcats mainstay is senior forward Eric Dixon, one of the nation’s top scorers at 23.0 ppg. He and senior guard Wooga Poplar, who puts up 6.9 rebounds per game, will have to be on their A-games to advance.

USC junior guard Desmond Claude is the Trojans leading scorer at 16 ppg to go with 4.3 assists each game. Senior forward Saint Thomas is the other force for the Los Angeles team, bringing an average of 5.7 rebounds per game to this contest.

Oddsmakers have Villanova as a slight 5.5 point favorite against USC, sitting at -215 on the moneyline spread with the over/under at 151.

Passions will run high in London on Thursday, as the Premier League sees Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur face-off in a London Derby.

Chelsea has been hit by the injury bug, but expects the return of forward Cole Palmer for this match. He will be joined by winger Noni Madueke, himself gradually strengthening after a hamstring injury. They, along with striker Nicolas Jackson, are the players to watch.

Tottenham Hotspur will counter with defender Cristian Romero, who will be counted on to stifle the Chelsea attack. On offense, midfielder James Maddison and forward Heung-Min Son, the latter a captain and a strong finisher, will be looking for opportunities to score.

Chelsea needs to move up in the EPL rankings to boost their chances of qualifying for upcoming European competitions. But Tottenham Hotspur hopes to build momentum with a solid game against Chelsea that can be used as a springboard for better days.

Kickoff in the match is 3 p.m. EDT. Chelsea is a favorite at -155 on the early moneyline, with a draw at +360 and 2.3 on the over/under. Sky Sports app will stream the game.

Soccer Picks of the Day:

Chelsea vs Tottenham - Thursday 3:00pm ET

Chelsea to Win & Under 4.5 Goals @ +118 with bet365

Stamford Bridge will be bouncing this evening, as Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side takes to their home patch, after the international break, eager to return to winning ways.

Tottenham have been, by all accounts, woeful this term, sitting in the both half of the Premier League, as calls for the manager, Ange Postecoglou, head have been rife.

This issue follows Spurs everywhere, and a trip to Bridge will prove problematic, what with the Blues fantastic record here this term.

Chelsea has only been defeated twice this term at home, a pain the Lilywhites will not add to, having been poor when journeying here and winless since 2018.

The Blues have hosted their inter-city rivals nine times since this date, winning six of these meetings, with the scoreline never going above four goals.

A truly tragic form follows Spurs, and their lack of success at Stamford Bridge proves telling. Victory will go the way of the home side, and the scoreline will stay in hand, as it has done for the last seven years.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.