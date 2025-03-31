bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 Sports Bonus

College Basketball and NBA action fills our evening and bet365 can fill players pockets thanks to their fantastic promo offers.

The Final Four is set for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. The teams will face off next Saturday at the Alamodome to determine which two go head-to-head on Monday, April 7 for the title.

This year, college basketball fans have another tournament to help bridge the long, anxious wait for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four to begin next weekend: the inaugural FOX Sports College Basketball Crown Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The FOX Crown tournament runs Monday, March 31 through Sunday, March 6, when the championship game will be held. Among the top teams vying to be the first winner of the Crown are the Cincinnati Bearcats, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Boise State Broncos, USC Trojans, and the Villanova Wildcats.

The FOX College Basketball Crown offers some potentially good basketball for fans and alums of the schools involved. The Crown is a single-elimination postseason tournament featuring teams from the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and several at-large participants. The tournament will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and all games will be broadcast on FOX and FS1.

The favorite teams include Cincinnati (+430) Nebraska (+470) and Boise State (+480). There is a deep drop after the top three to the next tier, but that will inevitably change if there’s an upset or one team seems to be heating up with this new opportunity..

Teams to watch in the latter category include USC and playmaker Desmond Claude; Villanova (which just hired a new coach for next season in Maryland’s Kevin Willard and features top scorer Eric Dixon;) and Georgetown, where guard Micah Peavy leads his team in scoring at 17.2 ppg.

Monday starts the tournament rolling with the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FS1 and Nebraska is the moneyline favorite at -235, giving 5.5 on the spread, with the over/under set at 154.5.

Nebraska’s big gun is 6’7” guard Brice Williams, who averaged 20 ppg during the season. He’s assisted by forward Juwan Gary, whose 14.4 ppg average during the regular season included close to 5 rebounds per game.

Arizona State will try to stop them with freshman forward Jayden Quaintance. He is a force in the middle for the Sun Devils, averaging 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. He also chips in with 9.4 points per game.

The other FOX Crown tournament game of note on Monday is Boise State at George Washington, starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT and televised on FS1.

The Boise State Broncos will fire away with senior forward Tyson Degenhart, who goes for 17.9 ppg and 6.1 rebounds per game and is a strong paint presence for Boise. Backing him is point guard Alvaro Cardenas, who contributes 11.7 points and a hefty 7.0 assists per game.

George Washington’s Revolutionaries will challenge with forward Rafael Castro, who led the team by averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Also watch for guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who was on fire in the Atlantic 10 Conference opening game, scoring 27 points in the second half, including seven three-pointers.

Boise State is the favorite at -375 on the moneyline, giving +8.5 on the spread, with the over/under set at 141.5.

