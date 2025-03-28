bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 Sports Bonus

Friday’s NCAA the South’s No. 1, the Houston Cougars, confront No. 4 Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meanwhile, Midwest region No. 1 seed Auburn meets the Big Ten’s Michigan at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

If that’s not enough action, the FA Cup, a soccer tournament takes center stage in the UK, with a major underdog looking to cause an upset.

Friday’s NCAA action starts with the South’s No. 1, the Houston Cougars, clawing away at No. 4 Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Meanwhile, the Midwest’s No. 1 Auburn Tigers will attempt to take down the Big Ten’s Michigan in Midwest region action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Houston is led by guard L.J. Cryer, an All-American this year. He’s backed by Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Joseph “JoJo Tugler, a shot-blocking forward, who is also up for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Boilermakers of Purdue counter with Trey Kaufman-Renn, a forward who led the nation in field goals this season. He did so while grinding through an iron man streak of 74 consecutive starts.

He’s backed by guard Braden Smith, a National Player of the Year finalist who averaged 16 points a game this year while chipping in with nearly 300 assists. Helping him spread the floor will be guard Fletcher Loyer, who averages 13.7 ppg on 45.1% shooting.

The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised on TBS and streamed on truTV. Houston is a solid moneyline favorite at -400, but Purdue is currently getting an enormous +8.5 on the spread, so things may change.

In what’s sure to be a war, No. 1 Auburn faces off against the Big Ten’s Michigan in Midwest region action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the Auburn Tigers, forward Johni Broome is the man, averaging 18.4 points, 10.6 rebound and 2.2 blocks. He is the team’s engine of their success this season. Guard/th Chad Baker-Mazara chips in with 12.5 points, while guard Miles Kelly led the team in 3-point shooting while averaging 11.7 ppg.

The Michigan Wolverines hope to counter with banger Vladislav Goldin, a center who led the team with 16.8 ppg on an efficient 61%. He added 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks to set the stage for the team’s success. He’ll be helped by forward Danny Wolf, who added 13 ppg and 9.8 rebounds, and guard Tre Donaldson, who averaged 11.4 to go along with 4.2 assists.

The game starts at 9:39 p.m. EDT and will be televised on CBS. Auburn is a -425 favorite on the moneyline, laying +8.5 to Michigan on the spread at the moment. The over/under is a hefty 153.5.

Turning to the NBA, Saturday’s key match is the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Bluff City. The Lakers are led by guard Luka Dončić, and now have LeBron James back from the injured list. The Grizzlies are led by guard Ja Morant, having a solid season and leading a surprisingly successful Griz team, backed by Jaren Jackson, aka “The Block Panther,” an intimidator par excellence.

The two teams are neck-and-neck in the current standings at the 4 and 5 seedings, so this game will go a long way toward determining who gets the better slot. The early line odds should be close.

Across the ocean, thrilling soccer is on the horizon as the FA Cup Quarter-finals prepare to captivate audiences. The competition, embracing teams from every tier of the English football pyramid, offers ample opportunities for surprises, and Preston North End are aiming to make their mark.

The quarter-finals will feature four matches, with three encounters being all-Premier League affairs. Fulham squares off against Crystal Palace (Sat 08:15 ET), Brighton meets Nottingham Forest (Sat 13:15 ET), and Bournemouth clashes with Manchester City (Sun 11:30 ET).

Our attention turns to Preston, a Championship team, and their potential to challenge Aston Villa, a squad with a Champions League presence. Playing on their own ground could prove beneficial for the underdogs, with Aston Villa grappling with a busy schedule.

While there exists a clear difference in quality, past matches have proven that anything is possible, demonstrated by Plymouth's victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool. Nicknamed the ‘Invincibles,’ Preston must channel every bit of resilience they have if they are to challenge the Villans effectively.

