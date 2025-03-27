bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 bonus

Our expert breaks down bet365’s sign up offers, ahead of Thursday's sporting action, featuring the March Madness Sweet 16 (03/27).

The Cinderellas have gone home. Thursday’s March Madness Sweet 16 action has big conference and big star power, as the Duke Blue Devils challenge the Arizona Wildcats, while the Big Ten’s Maryland Terrapins challenge SEC champion the Florida Gators.

bet365 is offering all new customers a big sign-up offer.

Thursday’s stars include Cooper Flagg, who has returned strongly from an ankle injury; Khaman Maluach, Duke’s 7’2” center; Arizona guard Caleb Love, who drives the Wildcats; Derik Queen, Maryland’s clutch center; and Florida’s guard Walter Clayton Jr., that team’s leading scorer.

bet365 Bonus Code

(Bam Link We Will do This, please include the above heading however^)

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in bonus bets offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What Can You Use Your bet365 Bonus on Today?

Duke’s Cooper Flagg is the presumed No. 1 pick in any NBA draft he chooses to enter, Flagg averages 18.7 ppg, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, and in better news for hoops fans, he’s showing no signs of his recent ankle injury affecting his play. He’s supported by 7 '2 center Maluach and guard Tyrese Proctor, who has been on fire in the early tournament.

The WIldcats pose an enormous obstacle. Love, a rare star senior guard, is the leading scorer at 16.8 ppg and a steadying presence in tight games. He’s backed by Tobe Awaka, a forward who averages 8.0 rebounds per game. Awaka’s paint presence anchors Arizona’s defense.

The Maryland Terrapins charge forward with center Derik Queen, their leading scorer at 16.2 ppg and 9.1 rebounds. Queen hit the buzzer-beating shot on Sunday against Colorado State to avoid a stunning upset in their last game. He’s backed by Julian ‘JuJu’ Reese, a forward offering 13.1 ppg to go with 9.0 rebounds.

Florida will hope to counter with guard Walter Clayton’s scoring and playmaking. He averaged 17.9 points and 4.2 assists this year, helping Florida rise as a rare senior guard in a one-and-done world. He’s supported by forward Alex Condon, who pulls in 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. His matchup against Maryland’s Queen may be the key to this Sweet 16 battle.

No. 4 seed Maryland tips off against No. 1 Florida in the Eastern Regional at 7:39 p.m. at Newark, N.J.’s Prudential Center. The game will be televised by TBS and streamed on truTV. The line has Florida as the -6.5 spread favorite with the moneyline at -275 and the over-under at 157.5.

No.1 Western region seed Duke takes the floor at 9:39 p.m. at Prudential Center against No. 4 Arizona. The Blue Devils are the favorite at -500 on the moneyline, giving -9.5 on the spread, and with the over/under at 153.5. CBS will televise.

More info on bet365’s bonus

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration require

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in bonus bets bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.