Best sports betting sites ranked - August 2024

This guide will show you the best sports betting sites in August 2024.

After comprehensively testing all the market leaders, we’re here to show you which are the very best, and explain what makes each one so good.

We look at factors such as the site design, available features, and, of course, the bonuses on offer to find the best sports betting sites in the USA.

Best sports betting sites in the US - August 2024

How we ranked the best betting sites

Best betting sites: bet365 review

Best betting sites: BetMGM review

Best betting sites: DraftKings review

Best betting sites: FanDuel review

Best betting sites: Fanatics Sportsbook review

Best betting sites: FAQs

With the start of the Premier League and other major European leagues just around the corner, the soccer schedule is about to hot up. That means we think the best betting site this month should be the one that is best for soccer, and that, at the moment, is bet365.

It’s not just the incredible selection of soccer markets at bet365 that makes it stand out, but the regular promos and bonuses that you can get on soccer matches.

For example, bet365 offer a 2-0 early payout guarantee on all major soccer matches, including those in the Premier League and Champions League. Plus, you can get up to a 70% bonus on soccer parlays with full-time result and both teams to score selections.

For all these reasons and more, bet365 is our betting site of the month.

I have been a sports writer for 12 years, and have specialized in sports betting for the previous seven. My focus areas are soccer and the NFL, where I combine a stat based approach with the narratives around the players to find an edge.

During this time, I’ve had experience using all the major betting brands from across Europe and the USA. I’ve seen the best that betting sites can do, from the way they lay out the information to the bonuses on offer, and so know how the current market stacks up.

During my time specializing in sports betting, my work has appeared on major international sites such as the New York Post in the USA and The Telegraph in the UK, alongside key regional sites such as NJ.com.

How we ranked the best betting sites

There are six key areas where sports betting sites need to perform, with how they score overall a reflection of how well they do in each.

It’s vitally important to look at online sportsbooks this way. No matter how well they do in one area, it will seriously affect the experience of betting with them if they have major failings in another.

These are the criteria we look at, and what I want to see for each one:

Site design

The site design is the absolute most important thing for a betting site. It needs to be intuitive and easy to use. With the overall extremely high quality of modern betting sites, there is no room for one which is frustrating or confusing.

The same can be said for other key aspects, such as navigating your banking options or finding the promos for existing players. Ease of navigation and responsiveness are key.

I always want to see sites which run quickly. With live betting and cashouts such a huge part of online sports betting, the sites need to update odds and process bets quickly.

Sign up offers

It is a well established industry practice that you’ll get a generous welcome offer when you join a new sports betting site.

There is always some natural variation on the bonuses on offer. Some sites offer first bet insurance, while others have bet or deposit matches. Most will also have an option to unlock bonus bets with a very low wagering requirement.

No one kind of bonus is inherently better or worse than another, and the variety on offer is a reflection of the different ways that bettors play.

You only ever get one sign up bonus with a betting site, and I want to make sure the ones offered on these sites are both generous and easy to take full advantage of.

Markets and odds

Sports betting is a truly international industry, and I check that you will have access to markets from around the globe.

While popular US sports such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL will always rule, there is no reason that huge betting markets from the rest of the world such as darts or cricket are not also on offer.

I also want to see that the odds on offer are competitive. This means that they aren’t regularly too short, and that the betting site isn’t taking too much juice.

Live streaming

Sports betting sites and mobile apps can be an excellent way to watch sports which are not being broadcast over traditional TV or subscription services.

I want to make sure that these streams run smoothly, and that the site remains responsive enough to live bet along if you choose.

There is also a growing trend for betting sites to produce their own original content, broadcasting shows which preview and analyze major upcoming events. If these are on offer, I want you to know about them.

Variety of payment methods

It’s important that betting sites accept a wide variety of payment methods to ensure you have flexibility with how you play.

While some states put restrictions on how any online gambling service can accept and process payments, I want to see that the maximum amount are available.

I also want to see what the realistic times are for deposits to hit your account and withdrawals to be paid out. Each site will give their own estimates, however user experiences can vary greatly.

Security

Online betting sites are some of the most secure websites and mobile apps you will ever use.

In order to be licensed by state gambling commissions, they must prove that they keep your data safe and protect your transactions.

Peace of mind when betting is still vitally important, though, and so I want to see how well betting sites communicate their security protocols, and what added protections they offer.

Best betting sites: bet365 site review

bet365 is a recent addition to the US market, however the company is far from new. It has been in operation globally for 25 years, giving it a wealth of experience in knowing what bettors want.

The site has one of the most comprehensive selections of sport you could wish for, meaning you will never miss out on an event or market. While bet365 is for everyone, this depth makes it the go-to option for any bettor who enjoys a particularly niche sport or market.

The site is intuitive to navigate, and the search function works fantastically if you don’t see a bet you are trying to browse to. This is especially useful as the sheer amount of information on display at bet365 can, at first, be a little overwhelming.

There are a pair of sign up offers available at bet365 using the code GOALMAX, and you can pick the one which is best for you.

There is a $1,000 first bet insurance, which is perfect if you’re looking to place a single, large wager on an event. Alternatively, you can unlock $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5.

There is a great selection of promotions at bet365 too, from early payouts and parlay bonuses to odds boosts. These boosts are commonly around 10%, while parlay bonuses can run as high as 70%.

The odds on offer at bet365 are highly competitive overall, even without these boosts. You can play in confidence knowing you’re getting a good deal.

bet365 website

There is also a full suite of live betting features, including live streams and cashouts. These run fantastically, with the odds updated quickly and bets processed fast.

For games without live video, there is also an in depth stat and graphic breakdown of the action that’s easy to follow.

All the major payment methods are available for deposit at bet365. However, some popular options like Apple Pay are not currently able to be used for withdrawals. This means you’ll have to use an alternative payment method to take winnings out of your account.

Method Fees? Minimum deposit Processing time Minimum withdrawal Processing time Debit Card None $10 Instant $10 1–4 Hours Credit Card None $10 Instant $10 1–5 banking days Bank transfers None $10 Instant $10 1–4 Hours PayPal None $30 Instant $10 1–4 Hours Apple Pay None $10 Instant N/A N/A PayNearMe None $10 Instant N/A N/A Skrill None $10 Instant $10 1–4 Hours Paysafecard None $10 Instant N/A N/A Cash (via Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City, NJ) None $10 Instant $1 Instant

Everything you do at bet365 is via a completely encrypted connection, while both the site and app are compatible with any biometric security features your mobile device or computer may have.

You can even set up Strong Authentication, where you will be sent a unique code to input each time you want to log in.

bet365 pros bet365 cons Huge selection of markets Lots of information on screen at once Great choice of welcome offers Not all payment methods available for withdrawal Regular boosts and promos Superb live betting features Strong added security features

Ben Halls’s bet365 Rating: 4.75/5

bet365 is the most complete online betting site out there today, combining a thorough catalog of sports and markets with a good rotation of promos and bonuses.

Use promo code GOALMAX to sign up today and claim your choice of welcome offer. Pick either $1,000 first bet insurance, or $150 in bonus bets after wagering $5 or greater.

Best betting sites: BetMGM site review

BetMGM is a true American betting site. First launched in 2018 by resort casino and sportsbook giants MGM, BetMGM was an early trailblazer that has stayed on the cutting edge of the industry.

The BetMGM site is one of the best designed that you can find today. It is clean and crisp, offering up manageable amounts of information with a deeper choice of markets only ever a click away.

The stat breakdowns are well displayed too, with any special offers tastefully displayed without ever feeling intrusive.

There are a generous pair of sign up offers available at BetMGM. You can choose either a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets (using code GOALNEWS1600), or $1,500 first bet insurance (using code GOALNEWS).

Both of these are great ways to open an account, however there is a 10x wagering requirement on the deposit match before your winnings are unlocked. It’s also disappointing to not see a simple Bet and Get offer for newer or more casual bettors.

BetMGM is also slightly lacking in offers for existing customers. Major events will always have boosts associated with it, however it would be good to see more offered for everyday popular sports.

All the markets and odds you could want are available on BetMGM, and are well priced. You can bet assured you’re generally getting good value when you place your bets.

BetMGM offers live betting, and it’s easy to place and cash out bets as the action unfolds thanks to the responsive site. The live streaming options are slightly limited, though, with a smaller catalog of events than you’ll find elsewhere.

However, BetMGM somewhat makes up for it with a good real time stat and graphic representation of the action.

You’ll be able to use any of the major deposit methods at BetMGM. As a major plus, you’ll there are also more withdrawal methods available than at other betting sites. However, the site warns that all withdrawals are subject to a 3-5 day internal review period.

Method Fees? Minimum deposit Processing time Minimum withdrawal Processing time Visa Depends on cardholder agreement $10 Instant $10 Within 24 hours Mastercard None $10 Instant $10 1-3 Business days American Express (Personal cards only) Depends on cardholder agreement $10 Instant N/A Discover None $10 Instant $10 N/A PayPal None $10 Instant $10 Within 24 hours Venmo None $10 Instant $10 Within 24 hours Apple Pay None $10 Instant $10 1-3 Business days VIP Preferred None $10 Instant $10 2-4 Business days Online banking None $1,000 Instant $10 2-4 Business days Play+ Prepaid Card None $10 Instant $10 Within 24 hours Cash (via cage at casino locations in select states) None $10 Instant $10 Within 10-12 hours Check by Mail (NJ) N/A $10 7 - 21 Business days

BetMGM protects all of your personal and financial data with top level encryption. It also has added security features, such as needing personal information confirmed to facilitate withdrawals.

BetMGM pros BetMGM cons Clean and crisp site design Lack of existing player bonuses Excellent selection of sports and markets Slow withdrawal times Choice of welcome offers Fewer live streaming events than average Variety of payment methods

Ben Halls’s BetMGM Rating: 4.5/5

BetMGM has been the industry standard for online betting sites for a long time. Although a few features could do with upgrading, it still remains one of the best and most well-rounded places to bet on sports.

You can sign up at BetMGM today and take your pick of welcome bonuses. Use promo code GOALNEWS1600 to get an exclusive 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets.

Alternatively, sign up with promo code GOALNEWS to collect first bet insurance worth up to $1,500.

Best betting sites: DraftKings site review

DraftKings is one of the originators of online fantasy sports. Today, though, the company is much more than that, and offers one of the best sports betting sites available.

The DraftKings site uses the brand’s trademark color scheme, with a dark background and text in white and green. This makes things incredibly easy to read, and allows for large amounts of information to be shown in an organic and streamlined way.

It is fast and responsive, too, letting you easily navigate across the huge range of markets.

The best feature at DraftKings is the stat breakdowns offered for major games. While all betting sites have these, the ones at DraftKings are the undoubted best due to their depth and insight. They’re a great tool to help you find an edge.

The welcome offer at DraftKings is one of the best thanks to how easy it is to claim. All you have to do is place a bet of $5 or greater, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

The best bit is these bonus bets are deposited instantly into your account. You don’t need to wait for your qualifying bet to be settled; simply place it, and receive your bonus.

This sort of generosity can be expected from DraftKings, who run regular promotions for existing customers and have a leading VIP program for high stakes players.

The odds on DraftKings are broadly competitive with the wider markets, although at times their favorites could be more generously priced.

One issue you won't have, though, is finding a bet you want, as DraftKings has a complete catalog of sports from the popular to the obscure.

Currently, DraftKings has limited options for live streaming. This means you can’t rely on it to show games that aren’t on TV or other broadcast platforms.

However, it’s live betting features are otherwise great. Fast and responsive, with a good stat and visualizer breakdown, you’ll easily be able to follow along and place bets even if you don’t have a video feed.

DraftKings also have a free TV channel you can watch, featuring up to 20 hours of original programming every day that previews the best of the action.

All the leading payment methods are available at DraftKings, helping you to jump into the action using your preference.

Method Fees? Minimum deposit Processing time Minimum withdrawal Processing time Apple Pay None $10 Instant $10 1 Day Bank Wire Transfer None $100 Instant Up to 2 days, Monday - Friday only, excluding banking holidays Cash at cage (select locations) None $10 Instant $10 1 hour, select locations only Cash at retail (select locations) None $10 Instant N/A N/A Check N/A N/A N/A Under $100 up to 14 business days, $100.01 to $1,999 up to 5 business days, $2,000+ up to 3 business days Credit card None $10 Instant N/A N/A Debit Cards None $10 Instant $10 1 Day DraftKings Gift Card None $10 Instant N/A N/A Electronic Gift Card None $10 Instant N/A N/A Online Banking None $10 Instant $10 1 day PayPal None $10 Instant $10 Up to 2 days Play+ Prepaid Card None $10 Instant $10 Up to 4 days Venmo None $10 Instant $10 Up to 2 days VIP Preferred None $10 Instant N/A N/A

When you deposit funds and play at DraftKings, you can do so knowing they are fully compliant with the latest safety and encryption standards. As an added layer of protection, you can set up two-factor authentication to ensure only you log into your account.

DraftKings pros DraftKings cons VIP program Limited live streaming Easy to claim welcome offer Limited or slow withdrawal options Easy to use design Analysis for major games Lots of deposit options

Ben Halls’s DraftKings Rating: 4.5/5

DraftKings is a market leader across multiple online gambling sectors, and its sportsbook is no exception. The site is easy to use, and offers a good selection of promos, and actively tries to give the player an edge through in depth breakdowns of key games.

Sign up at DraftKings and try it for yourself, and claim an instant $150 in bonus bets when you wager just $5.

Best betting sites: FanDuel site review

FanDuel may have been founded as a fantasy sports portal, but over the past 15 years it has grown into one of the most complete online gambling companies in the country. It should be no surprise, then, that the FanDuel Sportsbook is so highly rated.

The FanDuel site is one of the easiest to navigate thanks to a clean and clear design, and excellent use of dropdown menus.

Most sites will display at least the top few bets from each major market on a game’s page. This can sometimes lead to the page being cluttered, or an overwhelming amount of data being shown.

At FanDuel, this isn’t a problem. Instead, you simply see what markets are available on your game and then click them to open up the menu and see the odds. The one downside is this makes it harder to browse and spot a line you think may have value.

The sign up offer when you join FanDuel is $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. While the condition of needing the qualifying bet to win isn’t ideal, it’s easy enough to navigate.

We recommend finding a heavy favorite market and backing it. For instance, a soccer game with a big favorite will have a Double Chance bet on the favorite plus the tie at around -1500.

While this bet offers very poor value itself, it is a perfect pick for unlocking your bonus.

FanDuel offers a full range of sports and markets to bet on, meaning you’ll always be able to find what you want to back.

The odds on offer aren’t spectacular, however are never too far adrift from the market. A solid selection of daily boosts and special bets more than compensate for any slightly less than generous pricing, too.

One area where FanDuel excels is with live streaming.

There are always live events to watch on the site, while those not being broadcast still have an excellent live betting suite to help you play along as if you were there.

FanDuel also offers premium live streams and hours of daily original content, both hosted on the site itself and via its companion FanDuel TV+ service. If you like video content, this could be the site for you.

As expected with such a quality site, FanDuel accepts all major payment methods.

Method Fees? Minimum deposit Processing time Minimum withdrawal Processing time Debit Card None $10 Instant $10 24 hours Credit Card None $10 Instant $10 24 hours Online Banking None $10 Instant $50 3-5 Business days Venmo None $10 Instant $10 24 hours PayPal None $10 Instant $10 24 hours Apple Pay None $10 Instant $10 24 hours Cash at counter None $10 Instant $10 1 Hour to 2 Days, depending on size PayNearMe None $5 Instant N/A N/A Play+ Prepaid Card None $10 Instant $5 2 Hours FanDuel Gift Card None $10 Instant N/A N/A

Your account is fully protected at FanDuel, who go to extra lengths to keep their systems - and your data - secure. Everything is well encrypted, and you can take extra steps such as setting up two-factor authentication.

FanDuel pros FanDuel cons Excellent live streaming selections Welcome offer comes with a catch Range of payment methods Clear site design

Ben Halls’s FanDuel Rating: 4.25/5

FanDuel is a great sports betting site, with fantastic added features like live streaming and a handy Same Game Parlay builder. However, the fact that your qualifying bet must win in order to unlock your welcome bonus is a big negative in an area where the site should be generous.

It is still very easy to navigate, though, and the right bet on a heavy favorite can unlock your bonus with no problems. Find out yourself by signing up at FanDuel today, where a winning $5 bet unlocks $150 in bonus bets.

Best betting sites: Fanatics Sportsbook site review

Fanatics is best known as the official merchandise partner for most major sports leagues and brands in the country. However, in 2023 it expanded into sports betting with the hugely successful launch of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Unlike the other sites here, Fanatics Sportsbook runs exclusively through a mobile betting app. While this isn’t ideal, especially if you prefer using a computer or laptop to place bets, the Fanatics Sportsbook app has more than enough positives to make it worth considering.

It’s quick and easy to download from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your device. You can also head to the Fanatics Sportsbook website and follow the links or QR code to the right store page.

Once you’ve got the app downloaded, you’ll find one of the best design betting apps available. It’s fast and responsive, easy to navigate, and packed full of great features.

As an added incentive to check it out, Fanatics Sportsbook has a huge welcome offer worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

All you need to do is opt in each day for five days, and your first bet of up to $200 is matched. At the end of the five-day period, the bonus is credited to your account.

However, this offer does have its downsides.

While this is the largest bonus bet offer you can get, the fact is you’d need to wager a lot to claim the full amount. Even getting $150 in bonus bets, which is the industry average, would require five $25 bets over five days.

This is much higher than the $5 wager needed to unlock that amount elsewhere.

All of this makes it a welcome offer more suited to high stakes and regular bettors, at the expense of newer and more casual players.

There are still plenty of perks worth signing up for, though. Among the best is that you can earn up to 5% of your stakes back as FanCash, which you can use at the Fanatics store to buy merch.

All the markets you could want are at Fanatics Sportsbook, with everything cleanly laid out. You won’t have any issues finding the markets you want, or simply browsing to spot some value.

One area where Fanatics Sportsbook truly stands out is in live streaming. In select states you can even watch NFL games on the app, with groundbreaking software allowing you to live bet as the action unfolds.

Currently, Fanatics is one of only two services which lets you watch NFL games in a betting app, giving it a huge advantage over the competition.

As one of the newer sports betting sites, payment options at Fanatics are currently limited. However, as the site continues to go from strength to strength, more should be added.

Method Fees? Minimum deposit Processing time Minimum withdrawal Processing time PayPal None $5 Instant $5 2 Hours Bank Transfer None $5 Instant $5 2 Hours Apple Pay None $5 Instant $5 Instant Wire Transfer None $5,000 Within 2 hours $10,000 1 Banking day

As with all of our best sports sites, Fanatics Sportsbook uses state-of-the-art security features and encryption. This means you can trust that your details and payment details are completely safe.

Fanatics Sportsbook pros Fanatics Sportsbook cons NFL live streaming No desktop site Quick payment processing Welcome bonus favors high stakes and experienced players Up to 5% back as FanCash

Ben Halls’s Fanatics Sportsbook Rating: 4/5

Fanatics Sportsbook definitely has all the groundwork to be a leading sports betting service, and already has some great features such as live streaming NFL games and offering rebates as FanCash to use on the retail store.

However, to be truly great, it needs to make a few improvements. Most notably, it needs a desktop site, and to offer a welcome bonus that is more accessible to newer and casual players.

Despite these issues, Fanatics Sportsbook is absolutely worth checking out. Download the app to sign up, and don’t forget to opt in each day for five days to get your first bet matched to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Best Sports Betting Sites FAQs

Right now, you can sign up at bet365 and collect your pick of welcome bonus to help you see why we rate it as the USA’s best sports betting site.

Use promo code GOALMAX to collect either a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5.

Another top pick for a sports betting site in the USA is BetMGM, with FanDuel, DraftKings, and Fanatics Sportsbook also premium sites with plenty of action and great bonuses.

Which betting sites have the best sign up offers?

All sports betting sites have great sign up offers to help you get started with your new account. We think the best welcome offers are from bet365, though, where you get a choice of either $1,000 first bet insurance or $150 in bonus bets after wagering $5 or more, with both offers using promo code GOALMAX.

DraftKings has the easiest sign up offer to claim. All you have to do is wager $5 or more, and you’ll get up to $150 in bonus bets instantly. FanDuel, meanwhile, will give you $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or greater wins.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a great sign up offer for frequent players, where you can earn $1,000 in bonus bets my placing a $200 wager each day for five consecutive days. If you bet less than the $200 max, you still get that amount matched towards your bonus.

Finally, BetMGM gives you a great choice of offers when you sign up. You can pick either a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets, or first bet insurance of up to $1,500.

Is sports betting legal in the USA?

Betting on sports is now legal in 38 states, plus the District of Columbia. Of these, 30 now offer online sports betting in some form. This makes it highly likely that you live in an area where you can legally bet on sports.

It is true that sports betting used to be widely banned, meaning you could only place bets at locations such as a Las Vegas casino sportsbook or regional horse track. However, this all changed in 2018 when the act that outlawed it was overturned by the Supreme Court.

This returned the power to legalize sports betting to the states, and in the years since most have decided to. This is why it’s highly probable that you are able to legally bet on sports where you are.

How do I bet online?

The first thing you need to do is ensure that you live in one of the 30 states where online sports betting, if legal. If you do, then the next step is to pick an online sports betting site to use.

Our pick for the best is bet365, with BetMGM a close second. We also think FanDuel, DraftKings, and Fanatics Sportsbook are strongly worth considering.

All of our recommended betting sites are among the market leaders, though, and so no matter which one you pick, you can be assured it is one of the best you can find.

Once you’ve chosen a betting site, you can create an account. To do this, you’ll need to fill in your personal details, payment information, and email address. If your welcome offer requires a promo code then you’ll be prompted to enter it now.

Once your account is finalized, it’s time to bet. Navigate to the sport you want to bet on and select your market by clicking on the odds. This adds it to your bet slip. You can then double-check your bet, input your stake, and place your bet.

Keep in mind that if your welcome offer is tied to your first bet, you’ll need to fulfill that criteria with the first wager you place. This might mean betting at least $5 to unlock your bonus bets, or ensuring you place the amount you want covered in first bet insurance.

You can withdraw any winnings from your account once your bets are settled, usually via the same payment method you used for your first deposit. Keep in mind that bonus bets can’t be withdrawn, and need to be wagered first.

Do all sports betting sites have mobile apps?

Yes, sports betting sites will offer a mobile betting app that lets you place bets, track bonuses, and manage your account from your phone or tablet.

You can download these apps via the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on if you have an Android or Apple device. You can also find download links on your betting site which will take you to the correct store page.

Even if you don’t plan on using your betting site’s mobile app, it’s a good idea to download and install it. This is the only way you can find the exclusive offers, bonuses, and special bets which are only available on the mobile betting app.