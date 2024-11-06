Bayern Munich vs Benfica Predictions and Betting Tips: German giants to seal needed win

Check out our football expert’s Bayern Munich vs Benfica predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday’s 3pm ET Champions League clash (11/6/2024).

Bayern Munich are in need of a victory in the Champions League when they host Benfica following successive defeats against Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica Betting Tips

Bayern Munich to win and both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Jamal Musiala to score anytime @ +150 with bet365

Alvaro Carreras to have over 0.5 shots @ +125 with bet365

Bayern can get back on track at home

Bayern began their bid for glory in Europe in record-breaking fashion, becoming the first side ever to score nine goals in a Champions League match when they blew away Dinamo Zagreb, winning 9-2 at home.

However, they failed to build on that stunning result, losing at Aston Villa 1-0 and then Barcelona 4-1 in their next two games.

Back at the Allianz Arena, Vincent Kompany’s side should be much more comfortable and they can secure a much-needed three points to put them firmly back in contention to finish in the top eight.

Bayern have won four of their five home matches in all competitions this season, including a routine 3-0 success over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and they should prove too hot to handle for Benfica.

The visitors are on six points from their first three games thanks to victories over Crvena zvezda and Atletico Madrid, with the 4-0 win over the Spanish side particularly impressive.

However, they slipped up in their third fixture, losing 3-1 at home to Feyenoord, and their hopes of earning a top-eight place look set to be hit further by defeat in Bavaria.

Benfica should get on the scoresheet, though, as Bruno Lage’s side, who are on a run of three straight wins domestically, have scored in all but one of their outings in all competitions this season.

Musiala magic can stun visitors

Jamal Musiala has been one of Bayern’s main men as they have moved three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, with the 21-year-old scoring four goals in seven appearances in the German top flight.

Musiala also enjoyed himself in the cup when netting three times against Mainz last week, but he has yet to open his account in the Champions League this season.

That could all change against Benfica as he looks to help Kompany’s side pick up their second victory of the league phase.

The Germany international will be frustrated by his failure to convert in Europe this term, having had four shots against Dinamo Zagreb, one versus Villa and two against Barca but he can make amends on Wednesday.

Carreras can threaten again for visitors

With Benfica tipped to have some joy going forward against Bayern, left-back Alvaro Carreras could be the value pick when focusing on the shots market for the visitors.

Carreras is 5/4 to have over 0.5 shots - something he has managed in each of his last three appearances - and he comes into this game after scoring Benfica’s first goal in the 2-1 weekend win over Farense.

