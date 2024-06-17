Austria vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: Les Blues Ready to Shine

Our soccer betting expert offers his Austria vs France predictions and betting tips for Monday’s Euro 2024 Group D fixture.

France are among the favorites to go all the way in Germany and they face an early test of their credentials against a strong Austria outfit in their Euro 2024 opener.

Austria vs France Betting Tips

France to win and both teams to score @ +250 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score @ +105 with bet365

Eduardo Camavinga to be booked @ +375 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

France Can Make a Winning Start

France head into their Euro 2024 opener on Monday with a bit of a point to prove after their World Cup final heartache in Qatar, but they’re unlikely to have it all their own way, against an Austria side who have raised their standards under experienced coach Ralf Rangnick.

Les Bleus haven’t enjoyed the best of warm-up campaigns but we probably shouldn’t read too much into that as they have won all five of their tournament openers under long-serving manager Didier Deschamps.

Clean sheets have been an issue for France, however, and they have just three in their last nine games, with those shutouts coming against the weak attacks of Gibraltar, Luxembourg and Canada.

Austria are in form as they head into the tournament on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning six of those matches, and they have scored in 17 consecutive games - a run stretching back to a 2-0 defeat in Paris in 2022.

France have the quality to make a winning start, but Austria look dangerous and can keep this Group D opener competitive by getting on the scoresheet.

Austria vs France Tip 1: France to win and both teams to score @ +250 with bet365

Mbappe Can Get Up and Running

France superstar Kylian Mbappe was the leading scorer at the World Cup in 2022 and is a clear contender for Golden Boot honors this summer.

Mbappe finished up with 27 goals in 29 games in France’s Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain last season and also weighed in with eight goals in 12 Champions League games.

The Real Madrid-bound forward is the focal point in the French attack and will see chances fall his way on Monday, and he should be able to take at least one of them.

The +300 on offer for Mbappe to open the scoring looks tempting, and he looks great value at evens to score at anytime.

Austria vs France Tip 2: Kylian Mbappe to score @ +105 with bet365

Camavinga a Card Candidate

France’s defensive players may have to work hard at times to keep this effective Austria unit quiet, and Eduardo Camavinga looks a good candidate to be shown a card at what seems a big price of +375.

The 21-year-old was booked in France’s final warm-up game, a goalless draw with Canada, and had nine bookings in 31 La Liga games for Real Madrid last season.

The defensive midfielder averaged 2.0 fouls per game in the Champions League and 1.6 in Spain’s top tier, so he clearly embraces the physical aspect of the game and stands out among the French squad as a contender for a booking.

Austria vs France Tip 3: Eduardo Camavinga to be booked @ +375 with bet365