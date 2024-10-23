Atalanta vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Celtic looking to avoid more European misery

Our football betting expert offers his Atalanta vs Celtic predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash (10/23/2024).

Atalanta will look to remain unbeaten in this season’s league phase of the Champions League as they welcome Celtic to northern Italy on Wednesday.

Atalanta vs Celtic Betting Tips

Atalanta to win and both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Over 9.5 corners in match @ -111 with bet365

Mateo Retegui to score first @ +333 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Lombardy outfit have so far beaten Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 and have held Arsenal 0-0 in this competition, so now they’ll be looking to record another positive result against another British side.

Celtic arrive low on confidence after they let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen at the weekend.

They also suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund last time out in European action as their form on this stage remains wayward.

Bergamo outfit to put Celtic to the sword

It’s been an interesting start to the 2024/25 season for Atalanta, who sit in sixth spot in Serie A and remain unbeaten in the league phase of the Champions League.

Their campaign has not been without its downsides however, as defeats to Torino, Inter Milan and Italian top-flight newcomers Como have highlighted their defensive weaknesses at times.

In recent weeks though, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have seemingly turned a corner, winning each of their last three competitive outings, the first of which came in the form of an impressive 3-0 win away to Shakhtar in this competition.

Now they’ll have Celtic set firmly in their sights, a side they’ll be hoping to get the better of to win successive Champions League matches for the first time since March 2020.

This will be the Scottish side’s first match against this opponent, but a quick look at their prior major European record against Italian sides hardly paints a good picture.

The reigning Scottish champions have lost each of their last seven Champions League games against Italian teams by a combined scoreline of 15-1, and with Atalanta’s current rich vein of goalscoring to contend with, Brendan Rodgers’ side could be in for another long evening here.

Atalanta vs Celtic Tip 1: Atalanta to win and both teams to score @ +150 with bet365

Home corners likely to be a feature

As Atalanta are expected to dominate large spells of this outing against Celtic, looking to the corner market could be the play for this fixture.

With the Italian side finding plenty of attacking form in recent weeks, expect them to attack from the off and with the Scottish side’s defense remaining shaky of late, the corners could flow.

So far in the Champions League this season, these two sides have combined to win 24 corners in total.

Celtic themselves had 15 in their opening match against Slovan Bratislava, the second-most by any team in a competition match this campaign, so they could help drive the corner tally up overall on the counter-attack.

Atalanta vs Celtic Tip 2: Over 9.5 corners in match @ -111 with bet365

Retegui Running Riot

Just a few years ago, Mateo Retegui was playing in the Argentinian Primera División, but now he’s performing as one of Europe’s most in-form strikers.

The 25-year-old joined Atalanta this past summer and with eight goals in eight Serie A matches so far in 2024/25, he’s already repaying the club’s decision to sign him.

In fact, across Europe’s top five leagues to this point, only Barcleona’s Robert Lewandowski, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush have struck more goals than the Italy international, with two of Retegui’s serving as match-opening strikes.

Now he’ll be hoping to carry that stunning form into the Champions League this midweek and net the first goal of his career in this competition.

Atalanta vs Celtic Tip 3: Mateo Retegui to score first @ +333 with bet365