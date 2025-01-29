Aston Villa vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Villans to keep Bhoys quiet

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Celtic predictions and betting tips before Wednesday’s 3pm ET Champions League clash (1/29/2025)

Aston Villa have enjoyed their first Champions League experience and will hope to ensure they have an automatic path to the last-16 stage with a win over Celtic, who are already guaranteed a place in the play-offs after the first seven matches of the new League Phase.

Aston Villa vs Celtic Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win to nil @ +175 with bet365

Morgan Rogers to be booked @ +450 with bet365

Over 10.5 corners @ +100 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Villa defense can hold firm

Villa have suffered just one defeat in their last 16 home matches in all competitions, and their Champions League results at Villa Park suggest they can win without conceding against Celtic in their final game of the League Phase.

Unai Emery’s side are in a great position to finish in the top eight and they have already beaten Bayern Munich and Bologna on their own patch without conceding, and kept a clean sheet in a draw with Juventus.

Scottish champions Celtic will be delighted to have guaranteed a place in the play-offs as a 7-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund has been their only defeat in their seven matches.

However, the Bhoys have won just one of their last five away games in all competitions and also failed to find the net on trips to Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb in Europe.

Brendan Rodgers’ side also needed a late own goal to get the better of pointless Young Boys last week, so they could struggle to find the net.

Rogers could find his way into the book again

Morgan Rogers has been one of Villa’s most impressive performers this season, but he has been in more than his fair share of disciplinary scrapes.

He has committed 35 Premier League fouls this term, which is more than any other Villa player, and he has picked up nine league and cup bookings, five of which have come in his last six appearances.

That includes one in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Monaco, so he could pick up another caution in what looks set to be a charged Villa Park atmosphere.

Bhoys can contribute to large corner count

While it is perhaps expected that Celtic lead the Scottish premier corner stats with an average of more than nine a game, it is more surprising to see that just five Champions League teams have earned more corners than the Bhoys in the seven rounds of the league stage.

Big guns such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are among that number, but a Glasgow tally of 47 from seven games is impressive.

Villa’s total of 32 may look less impressive, but just five teams in the Premier League have averaged more than their total of 6.17 per game, so there looks a decent chance there could be more than 10 corners at Villa Park.

