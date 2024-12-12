Astana vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues to continue to score freely in Europe

Get three Astana vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert for today's 10:30am ET Conference League clash (12/12/2024).

Chelsea have been perfect so far in this season’s UEFA Conference League and the Blues could seal their spot in at least the play-offs with victory over Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday afternoon.

Astana vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Blues to go five for five in Conference League

Chelsea are yet to lose in this season’s Conference League and this record should remain unblemished when they visit an Astana side with just four points to their name.

The Blues have been in inspired form under Enzo Maresca this season, finding themselves in second place in the Premier League and winning six of their last eight matches in all competitions - including each of their last five.

The Astaneses meanwhile have won just one of their last five matches in regular time in all competitions and have netted just two goals in the Conference League - against TSC (1-0) and Guimaraes (1-1).

Against one of the favorites for success in this competition, the Kazakh outfit could struggle and the visitors will be expected to come away with a comfortable victory.

Astana vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win to nil @ +150 with bet365

Plenty of goals expected in Kazakhstan

Chelsea have been unstoppable in front of goal this season - particularly on the continental stage - and it would hardly be surprising if they were to put Astana to the sword on Thursday.

The Londoners have scored a competition-high 18 goals so far this season - an average of more than four per game - and have netted an incredible 12 goals across their last three matches, including four in a 4-3 victory at rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Three of their four European fixtures so far have provided winners in the over 3.5 goals market and another high-scoring encounter could be in store.

Astana vs Chelsea Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +125 with bet365

Bookings Galore on the Cards

Chelsea often see cards in their games, with the Blues picking up 2+ bookings in five of their last six games across all competitions.

They've seen 64 cards in their 23 games so far at well over two-per-game, with the Blues being booked 11 times in their six ECL games this term.

It's a similar story for Astana, who've seen 2+ bookings in seven of their Conference League games this term, with the Kazakh side getting booked a total of 19 times in these 10 games at almost two-per-game.

The game should be a lot more open than first thought given Chelsea's squad, with the Blues bringing a whole host of inexperienced players so the Kazakh capital, something should give this bet an edge this afternoon.

Astana vs Chelsea Tip 3: Both teams 2+ bookings @ +162 with bet365