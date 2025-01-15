Arsenal vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs Stealing Out from Under Arsenal

Our football expert offers his Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash, at 3pm ET (1/15/2025).

North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs are both aiming to kickstart their Premier League campaigns and Wednesday's meeting at the Emirates Stadium should be a competitive contest.

Arsenal vs Spurs Betting Tips

Spurs or draw double chance @ +225 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ +162 with bet365

Gabriel to have over 0.5 shots on target @ +200 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet65, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Attacking absentees leave Arsenal vulnerable

Arsenal are 16 points clear of Tottenham after 20 rounds of Premier League fixtures and the Gunners are bidding to complete a league double over their local rivals.

Mikel Arteta's men won 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September, but they go into the return fixture in a poor run of form.

Arsenal's hopes of overhauling leaders Liverpool were dented by frustrating draws with Fulham and Everton before Christmas, and they also dropped points at Brighton in their first league fixture of 2025.

They lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle in last week's EFL Cup semi-final first leg and showcased their lack of ruthlessness in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United.

Arteta's side missed several clear goalscoring opportunities, including a penalty, in a 1-1 draw before losing to the Red Devils in a shootout, and Spurs have the attacking quality to rattle their hosts.

Ange Postecoglou's defense remains severely depleted, although Tottenham managed to beat league leaders Liverpool 1-0 in last week's EFL Cup semi-final first leg at home.

They have lost five of their last seven league matches but four of those defeats were by a one-goal margin and they are capable of avoiding defeat at Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Spurs Tip 1: Spurs or draw double chance @ +225 with bet365

North London rivals set for cagey contest

Tottenham are renowned for their gung-ho football under Postecoglou but three of their five away defeats this season have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Their FA Cup tie at National League side Tamworth was goalless after 90 minutes before Spurs scored three goals in extra-time and under 2.5 goals is a big price in Wednesday's derby.

Arsenal, missing injured forwards Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri, have looked short of creativity recently and four of their last five league and cup games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Their last three home league matches generated just three goals, all scored by the Gunners, and a tense, low-scoring derby could be on the cards.

Arsenal vs Spurs Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +162 with bet365

Gunners defender poses aerial threat

Arsenal center-back Gabriel scored the only goal of the game at Tottenham in September, and he was also on the scoresheet in Sunday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Spurs will be wary of their rivals' set-piece prowess and Gabriel should be backed to have at least one shot on target.

The Brazilian, Arsenal's main aerial target from corners and free kicks, has scored five times in all competitions this term and missed a great chance in his last home league outing against Ipswich.

Arsenal vs Spurs Tip 3: Gabriel to have over 0.5 shots on target @ +200 with bet365