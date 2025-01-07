Arsenal vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Low-scoring affair likely

Check out our football expert's Arsenal vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, prior to Tuesday's 3pm ET EFL Cup Semi-Final (1/07/2025).

Considering the relative size of both clubs, it is a shock that Newcastle and Arsenal have only won the EFL Cup twice between them in the competition's 65-year history.

The duo meet in the first leg of what promises to be an engrossing semi-final.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Cagey affair possible

Newcastle have come closest to winning silverware since their takeover in the EFL Cup, reaching the final two seasons ago before losing to Manchester United and going out in dramatic fashion to Chelsea in the quarter-finals last season.

They have reached the last four again this time around, and standing in their way are Arsenal.

Despite the Gunners' success in the FA Cup, they have not won this tournament since 1993 and Leicester have won this competition more times than them.

Mikel Arteta's side will be desperate to win the EFL Cup this time around, however, as the wait for consistent silverware under the manager goes on.

Games between Newcastle and Arsenal have tended to be low-scoring affairs, as seven of the last eight have gone under 2.5 goals, and a repeat of that looks likely in this first leg.

The Magpies have key suspensions to Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar and are also unlikely to play Sven Botman in back-to-back games after such a long lay-off.

As a result, their understrength team are likely to be happy to frustrate this Gunners side, sitting deep to soak up pressure.

Without Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri, who are all expected to miss out through injury, the hosts could also lack a cutting edge, and this may result in a low-scoring clash.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ -112 with bet365

Odegaard key for hosts

With Bukayo Saka missing through injury, expect Martin Odegaard to step up. While he has not quite lived up to his high standards this season as he has struggled for fitness, he recorded ten assists and eight goals in the Premier League last season.

The Norwegian also has two assists in just 45 minutes of EFL Cup action this season and looks likely to be the player to break down an understrength Newcastle backline.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Tip 2: Martin Odegaard to score or assist @ +130 with bet365

Joelinton to attract attention of referee

Joelinton was in the limelight once again in Newcastle's 2-1 win over Tottenham at the weekend as the midfielder was not penalized for a handball that led to the Magpies opener, and also had an off-the-ball collision with Lucas Bergvall before he was eventually carded in the second half.

The Brazilian has now been booked seven times in the league and looks a prime candidate for a cup card in this game.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Tip 3: Joelinton to be shown a card @ +225 with bet365