Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners Gainful at Home

Check out our football expert’s Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday’s 3pm ET Champions League clash (1/22/2025).

Arsenal are closing in on qualification for the Champions League round of 16 and the Gunners are hot favorites to beat Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Gunners should put domestic frustrations behind them

It has been a frustrating start to 2025 for Arsenal in domestic competitions but they can continue their fine form in the Champions League with a comfortable home win over Dinamo Zagreb.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by ten-man Manchester United and trail Newcastle 2-0 after the home leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie.

Arsenal's hopes of overhauling Premier League leaders Liverpool were dented by Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Aston Villa, who came from 2-0 down to earn a point at the Emirates Stadium.

Even without injured center-back William Saliba, however, Arsenal should be confident of extending their outstanding defensive record in Europe.

They have conceded only once from open play in six Champions League games this season, and have won seven of their last eight home matches in Europe to nil.

Their most recent Champions League fixture produced a 3-0 home victory against Monaco and that scoreline is an appealing correct-score bet again.

Dinamo scored ten goals in their first four matches in the competition, including away wins at Salzburg and Slovan Bratislava, but their last two results were a 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund and a 0-0 draw with Celtic.

Trossard holds key for depleted home attack

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri injured, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is short of attacking options, so Leandro Trossard should get another start.

The Belgian forward scored in last week's 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham and set up both of Arsenal's goals against Villa.

Trossard had six shots in that match and he is worth backing to rack up over 2.5 efforts against Dinamo, who averaged just 30 percent of possession in their last two Champions League games.

The Arsenal winger has had 12 shots in his last three league appearances and he had five attempts against Shakhtar Donetsk in his most recent Champions League start at the Emirates Stadium.

Dinamo defender looks destined for a card

Fabio Cannavaro's Dinamo side are likely to be on the back foot for much of Wednesday's game so right-back Stefan Ristovski is a tempting bet to be shown a card.

He has been cautioned six times in 12 starts in the Croatian top flight this season and could be up against the twinkle-toed Trossard down Arsenal's left flank.

Ristovski was also booked in his first two Champions League outings of 2024-25, against Bayern Munich and Monaco, and he may struggle to stay out of trouble against the Gunners.

