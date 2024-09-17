AC Milan vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds tipped to win San Siro thriller

Our football betting expert offers his three best AC Milan vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their Champions League meeting today.

Liverpool suffered a shock Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but they should be backed to bounce back in Tuesday's Champions League fixture away to AC Milan.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of FanDuel and bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals @ +210 with FanDuel

Strahinja Pavlovic over 0.5 shots @ +700 with bet365

Theo Hernandez to be shown a card @ +230 with FanDuel

Liverpool forwards can cut loose against leaky Milan

Liverpool suffered their first setback of the Arne Slot era when losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest's defense dug in impressively, but the Reds should enjoy a more open contest when they travel to AC Milan in their opening Champions League fixture.

Milan's final four Serie A results last season were 3-3 draws with Genoa and Salernitana, a 5-1 win over Cagliari and a 3-1 defeat at Torino, and they have started the new campaign in a similar vein.

They needed two late goals to pinch a home draw against Torino before a 2-1 loss at Parma and a 2-2 draw at Lazio.

Saturday's 4-0 win over promoted Venezia eased the pressure on the Rossoneri, but their backline may well struggle against a Liverpool side who swaggered to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last away game.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals @ +210 with FanDuel

Serbian stopper poses set-piece threat to Reds

Ipswich center-back Jacob Greaves and Brentford defender Nathan Collins both had two shots against Liverpool in the Reds' first two Premier League fixtures, so towering Milan center-back Strahinja Pavlovic is worth backing to have at least one effort at goal on Tuesday.

Signed from RB Salzburg in the summer, the Serbian scored his first goal for the Rossoneri in the draw at Lazio, and he is averaging one shot per game in Serie A.

Pavlovic has scored four times in 40 international caps and, at 6ft 4in, is an obvious target for Milan's set-piece takers.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Bet 2: Strahinja Pavlovic over 0.5 shots @ +700 with bet365

Tough-tackling Hernandez may struggle to stay out of trouble

Milan left-back Theo Hernandez scored a second-minute opener in the weekend win over Venezia, but he will have to focus on his defensive duties against Liverpool.

The France international is likely to be up against the in-form Mohamed Salah down Liverpool's right flank, and marauding full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold loves joining in the Reds' attacks.

Hernandez has stayed out of trouble in Serie A this term, but he received 11 yellow cards and one red in 31 league starts last season and looks a leading candidate for a booking.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Bet 3: Theo Hernandez to be shown a card @ +230 with FanDuel