2025 FIFA Club World Cup Winner: Expert Analysis on Man City, Bayern, Inter Miami & More

Our soccer expert breaks down the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup winner odds, with Man City, Real Madrid, Chelsea & Inter Miami challenging.

Will it be quality, or timing that decides this year's FIFA Club World Cup champion? FIFA has chosen to super-size 2025's gala into a 2026 World Cup "rehearsal," set to kick off on June 14 and conclude on July 13 while reaching a dozen cities in the United States.

Speculators will pick from iconic clubs like Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Man City. Don't forget the tournament's wild card, in the form Inter Miami, and a potential Messi moment.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Winner Odds

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

FIFA Club World Cup Teams Odds to Win Championship Real Madrid (+350) Manchester City (+450) Bayern Munich (+550) Chelsea (+900) Inter Milan (+1000) Palmeiras (+3300) Flamengo (+3300) Boca Juniors (+4000) River Plate (+4000) Fluminense (+5000) Botafogo (+5000) Inter Miami (+6600)

FIFA Club World Cup Winner Odds: Analyzing a Dozen Contenders

Real Madrid - Spain (+350)

Strange that Real Madrid leads betting on the Club World Cup, while Inter Miami stands below unremarkable squads at (+6600) odds to win. Real Madrid remains far superior to any MLS team, but both teams love to use veteran footballers, those who want to take time off in summer.

Los Blancos have proven that the old guard's departure wouldn't hurt Real's quality, with a Champions League trophy to show for 2023-24. Kylian Mbappé has scored 22 goals in La Liga this season, surpassed only by Lewandowski. Real and Barca will duel for 2025's Spanish title.

If Barcelona takes La Liga, and Real doesn't have a long spring preparing for a continental final, the starting 11 could be teased into an appearance. Mbappé? We probably won't see as much of him.

Manchester City - England (+450)

Man City's the most attractive EFL pick to win, given that City's sudden lack of consistency could be a blessing-in-disguise. If the Sky Blues were on another quest for treble titles, no energy would be left when less-weighty competitions rolled around. But if City plays out a fourth or fifth-place finish in the EPL, manager Pep Guardiola's team might go looking for some redemption in July.

Sky Blues also have the FIFA Club World Cup pedigree, winning 2023's smaller competition with a clean-sheet breeze through the last two rounds.

Bayern Munich - Germany (+550)

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich would potentially appear in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer for two reasons. Kane loves the United States, and wants to be an NFL kicker someday. Bayern opens the 2025 Club World Cup in Cincinnati, but heads to Miami to face Boca Juniors on June 20.

Group Stage rival Benfica isn't a threat to Bayern's starting 11 any more than in UEFA matches, but having a continental rival in FIFA's Group Stage schedule could provoke manager Vincent Company into making sure Portugal's got company. By contrast, a reascension to the Bundesliga title would create more transfer targets, potentially creating chaos and downtime in the weeks to follow.

Chelsea - England (+900)

Cole Palmer is a youngster who wouldn't mind summer appearances at the Rose Bowl, and yet Blues are least likely of all English teams to escape fatigue in late spring. City's immense depth gives Sky Blues short futures odds at all times, but Chelsea looks destined for a prohibitively draining May.

Chelsea F.C. also has the Conference League to worry about, putting further wear and tear on Blues while other Club World Cup favorites tackle thinner schedules.

Inter Milan - Italy (+1000)

Is Serie A's defense a moot point for the Club World Cup? Inter's clean sheets against teams like Monterrey are all-but-assured if the titan plays a strong lineup. But meanwhile, Europe's opposition will be piling up more goals and grabbing better seeds.

Inter doesn't own any goal-scoring kings of the continent. Marcus Thuram's 14 goals in 31 league appearances were tops on the squad as of mid-April. Thuram, a rising commodity, is more likely than Mbappé to play in the tournament. However, he was injured late this season.

Palmeiras - Brazil (+3300)

Now comes the fun part - guessing why Inter Miami's odds are beaten by teams from the Americas. With FIFA's calendar discouraging its superstars, are young legs more critical than gold medals?

Palmeiras is an it-brand in South American soccer. The team's lineups include Facundo Torres, an intriguing young forward from Uruguay, and the Chelsea prospect Estêvão.

However, there's a downside to Palmeiras' generous betting price to win this July. The team's Group Stage draw of F.C. Porto, Inter Miami, and Al Ahly of Egypt is among the hardest in the tourney.

Flamengo - Brazil (+3300)

Flamengo's success is fueled by a symbiotic relationship with Europe. Flamengo's best prospects are lured away to the UK or elsewhere while the club gets cut-in on their transfer sums. The "Vulture" takes that money and invests in aging Premier League veterans looking to escape the grind. If Flamengo's model sounds a lot like the model of top MLS clubs now, well, that's no accident.

A good team's long odds reflect 2025's draw again. Flamengo is booked to face Chelsea on June 20.

Boca Juniors - Argentina (+4000)

Boca Juniors has another harsh draw for a South American club, or any club in the FIFA event. The team debuts against Benfica of Portugal, before facing Bayern Munich, both kickoffs set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

That's called being between a rock, and a hard place. Still, captain Edinson Cavani's squad is drawing better odds to lift summer's hardware than Inter Miami.

River Plate - Argentina (+4000)

River Plate's matches are vibing those of the Colombia Men's National Team, with the bonus of an actual goal once in a while. Forward Miguel Borja's goal in the waning moments of River Plate's bout against Club Atlético Talleres on April 13 was a treat for supporters. It also drew the match even at 1-1, for River Plate's fourth draw in five dates. That form won't cut it in Group C with Inter Milan.

Fluminense - Brazil (+5000)

Fluminense appears on its way to a better season, matching Flamengo and Palmeiras at three wins apiece in Brazil's fresh cycle. Great defender Thiago Silva has returned to the club in earnest after arriving to help Tricolor escape relegation to the second tier in 2023-24.

Fluminense boasts a favorable draw in Group F, but must begin play against Dortmund.

Botafogo - Brazil (+5000)

The "Fire" of Botafogo is burning dim, with a 1-2-2 mark in mid-April. That's no way to mount a title defense in either league known as "Serie A." Modest campaigns may make the teams from stronger federations effective wagers to win summer gold. A diminished squad from Brazil's ranks makes a tougher pick. Botafogo is in Group B against PSG, Atlético Madrid, and the Seattle Sounders.

Inter Miami - United States (+6600)

Picking Messi's team over a field of reserve lineups feels simple enough, especially at (+6600) odds. But it's simple bracket math that's got Miami's odds tanking compared to other talented sides.

Players like Messi and Luis Suárez probably won't appear with Inter Miami in the Club World Cup unless Herons are lucky enough to reach the quarter-finals, if then. By that time, Inter Miami will have been seeded second-at-best from Group A, not enough to avoid facing Man City or another powerhouse from Europe in the Round of 16.

It's a depth issue, not the starters' form, holding Miami's futures odds back. That's one consolation for the Major League Soccer fans gazing toward FIFA and CONCACAF's futures.