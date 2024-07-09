Marko Milijic

Marko handles the US sports section for Goal and is our go-to guy whenever we want to know what's new in the world of betting. He has been a sports fan since his early childhood and knows literally everything sports related, the second it happens.

He admits that he is too short for basketball, not fast enough for soccer, and too skinny for MMA. But loves all of it, especially writing about it, which he has done really well for the past 10 years for various sports related platforms. He can't wait for the Celtics to win another title and says every year that this is the year.