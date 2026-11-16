Villarreal host Sabah FK on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

This upcoming fixture marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting between Villarreal and Sabah FK in UEFA competition. Both sides enter this crucial European encounter looking to climb higher in the standings, with Villarreal hosting from their Spanish base.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Sabah FK, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Villarreal vs Sabah FK Champions League kick-off?

Villarreal vs Sabah FK takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 8 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Villarreal vs Sabah FK Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Villarreal CF's official ticketing portal or stadium ticket office is the primary and most secure method to acquire face-value tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Villarreal vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Villarreal vs Sabah FK Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Fondo (Goal Stands / Curvas): Approximately €30 to €50 .

Approximately . Preferencia (Side Stands): Approximately €55 to €95 .

Approximately . Tribuna (Main Stand / VIP Sections): Approximately €100 to €150+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Fondo (Goal Stands / Curvas): Typically starts around €420 to €530 .

Typically starts around . Preferencia (Side Stands): Typically ranges from €550 to €850 .

Typically ranges from . Tribuna (Main Stand / VIP Sections): Typically ranges from €900 to €1,650+.

Villarreal vs Sabah FK Champions League: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Sabah FK Form

Villarreal head into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga on November 8, a clean sheet that will have provided some confidence after a difficult run. Before that, they suffered a 6-0 loss to PSG in the Champions League and a 0-1 defeat to Espanyol in the league. Villarreal also beat CD Manacor 5-0 in the Copa del Rey and claimed a 2-1 away win at Valencia during this stretch, scoring nine goals and conceding seven across the five matches.

Sabah FK arrive with two defeats, two draws, and no wins from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Shamakhi FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League, while before that they lost 4-1 to Viking in the Champions League. Earlier results included a 3-2 defeat to Turan Tovuz, a 0-0 draw with Qarabag FK, and a 1-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in Europe. Sabah scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Villarreal vs Sabah FK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Villarreal and Sabah FK. This fixture will be their first documented encounter in UEFA competition.