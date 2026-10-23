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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoEspanyol
Book Villarreal vs Espanyol Tickets
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How to get Villarreal vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Villarreal
Espanyol
LaLiga

Villarreal take on Espanyol in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Across their last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal have held the upper hand with four victories compared to Espanyol's single win. The most recent meeting between the two clubs took place in LaLiga on February 9, 2026, when Villarreal secured a convincing 4-1 victory at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 11
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for a LaLiga match between Villarreal and Espanyol, you have several primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Website (Villarreal CF): Buying directly through Villarreal's official ticketing portal is the most reliable way to secure tickets at face value, especially if the match is being played at their home ground, the Estadio de la Cerámica.
  • Official Club Website (RCD Espanyol): If you are looking for tickets allocated for away fans or for the reverse fixture hosted by Espanyol, you can check Espanyol's official ticketing site.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga match, divided by official club channels and secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission (Fondo / Lateral sections): €30 to €50
  • Central Stand & Tribuna Seating: €70 to €110+ depending on exact tier and exact row availability
  • VIP and Premium Hospitality Zones: €150 to €300+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier & Corner Sections: Starting around €45 to €55
  • Longside / Sideline Premium Category Seats:€130 to €180+
  • High-Demand Hospitality / Prime Resale Seating:€200 to €800+ depending on platform markups and remaining inventory
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Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Espanyol Form

Villarreal head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 LaLiga win over Levante, and they also beat Malaga 3-1 away from home earlier in the run. The defeats came against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Deportivo de A Coruna. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Espanyol have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their best result in that stretch was a 2-0 win at Osasuna, while their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Elche. They also lost 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano and 2-1 to Real Sociedad. Espanyol scored six goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

VIL

VIL - Form

LEV
W3-1
RMA
L1-0
NAP
W3-1
ELC
D0-0
LIV
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ESP

ESP - Form

OSA
W0-2
RAY
L2-1
ELC
L1-3
MAL
D1-1
ATM
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Villarreal vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 9, 2026, when Villarreal ran out 4-1 winners at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal have won four times to Espanyol's one, with the Yellow Submarine also claiming victories of 1-0 and 4-2 in that sequence. Espanyol's only win in the series came when they hosted Villarreal in November 2025, winning 2-0.

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawEspanyol
5
0
0
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
4
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
0
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
0
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
4
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
2
FT
13Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
9702239+1421
W
W
L
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
95131717016
W
W
W
L
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
93241310+311
L
L
D
L
L
8
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
9252107+311
W
D
W
D
D
9
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
10
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
11
LevanteLevanteLEV
92431517-210
W
D
D
L
L
12
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
823389-19
L
D
D
D
W
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
82331217-59
D
D
W
L
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
9234511-69
D
L
W
L
D
16
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
17
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
92251325-128
L
D
L
L
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
9045618-124
L
D
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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