How to get Valencia vs Villarreal tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Valencia host Villarreal on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia.

Over 52 official LaLiga meetings between the two teams, Villarreal hold a slight head-to-head edge with 23 wins to Valencia's 18 victories, alongside 11 draws. In their most recent LaLiga encounter on February 22, 2026, Villarreal secured a 2–1 victory over Valencia at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Valencia vs Villarreal LaLiga kick-off?

Valencia vs Villarreal at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Mestalla

How to buy Valencia vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets?

Here are the primary options to purchase tickets for the Valencia vs Villarreal LaLiga match at the Mestalla Stadium:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Valencia CF Ticket Portal: The most direct and secure option is buying general admission or VIP tickets through Valencia CF's official website. Tickets are generally released to official socio/season-ticket holders first before opening to the general public closer to matchday.

Mestalla Stadium Ticket Windows (Taquillas): You can purchase physical tickets directly from the box office at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia in the days leading up to matchday or on the day of the game, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Valencia vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Valencia CF vs Villarreal CF LaLiga match at the Mestalla Stadium vary depending on where you purchase them and the tier of seating you select:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard general admission tickets sold directly through official Valencia CF channels typically fall into the following price brackets:

Category 3 / Behind the Goals (Gol Norte & Gol Sur Upper): €30 – €45

Category 2 / Upper Side Stands (Preferente / Tribuna Alta): €45 – €65

Category 1 / Lower Side Stands (Tribuna / Main Stand): €65 – €90

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from €180 to €800+ (includes cushioned seating, lounge access, and catering)

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting Entry-Level Seats: Around €45 – €60

Average Standard Ticket Price: Around €170 – €180

Premium / Central Views: €200 – €350+

Valencia vs Villarreal LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Valencia vs Villarreal Form

Valencia have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five LaLiga matches. Their only victory in that run came away at Deportivo Alaves, but defeats to Real Sociedad (2-3), Sevilla (1-0), Barcelona (0-5), and Deportivo de A Coruna (3-1) frame the scale of the problem. Across those five fixtures, Valencia scored five goals and conceded twelve.

Villarreal have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Levante, which followed a 1-3 victory away at Malaga. Before that positive run, they lost to Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Deportivo de A Coruna. Villarreal scored eleven goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Valencia vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Villarreal beat Valencia 2-1 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Valencia won 2-0 at Mestalla in October 2025. Across the last five recorded encounters, Villarreal hold three wins to Valencia's one, with one draw, though the series has been consistently close with several single-goal margins.