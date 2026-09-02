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LaLiga
team-logoValencia
Estadio Mestalla
team-logoBarcelona
Book Valencia vs Barcelona Tickets
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How to get Valencia vs Barcelona tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Valencia take on Barcelona in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Valencia take on Barcelona on the Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia.

Valencia earned a impressive 3-1 victory over Barcelona in their most recent clash at Mestalla in May 2026. However, Barcelona maintain the upper hand in the overall head-to-head record, having won four of the last five competitive meetings between the two Spanish sides.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?

Valencia take on Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain, in a LaLiga fixture. Confirmed kick-off time details will be updated here as soon as they are available.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 4
Estadio Mestalla

How to buy Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Valencia CF vs. FC Barcelona at the Estadio Mestalla, follow these main options:

  • Official Valencia CF Ticket Portal: The primary and safest option to purchase face-value tickets is directly through the Official Valencia CF Ticketing Portal. General public sales typically open 1 to 2 weeks prior to the fixture date.
  • Official Club Membership ("Socio / VCF Member"): Becoming an official VCF member gives priority access to home fixture tickets before general public sales open, which is recommended for high-demand matches like FC Barcelona.
  • Secondary Resale Platforms: If tickets sell out through official club channels, secondary platforms such as StubHub offer verified ticket resales from other fans or sellers.   
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How much do Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Valencia CF vs. FC Barcelona on September 6, 2026 at Estadio Mestalla depend on the purchasing channel and seating category:

  • Official General Admission (Face Value): Directly from the official Valencia CF ticket portal, standard category tickets range from £50 to £125, with central grandstand seats costing £125 to £250+.
  • Secondary Resale Platforms: On verified ticketing aggregators like Live Football Tickets, entry-level upper-tier seats start around £140 to £190.
  • Average Resale Price: Due to high demand for Barcelona fixtures, average resale ticket prices typically hover around £420 to £460, with prime central and lower-tier seats commanding higher rates.
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Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Valencia vs Barcelona Form

Valencia's last five matches have all come in pre-season, producing a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Hercules on August 13, while they also beat Derby County 2-1 earlier in the summer. Defeats to CD Teruel and Newcastle United sit either side of a draw with Stoke City, leaving Valencia's pre-season form mixed as the competitive season begins.

Barcelona's five-match pre-season record stands at three wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Al Ahly SC on August 19, following a 2-5 win against Basel three days earlier. Losses to Udinese and Birmingham City represent the low points of their summer schedule, though the wins against Basel and Nottingham Forest — the latter a 1-0 away victory — suggest Flick's side have been building steadily.

VAL

VAL - Form

CDT
L0-1
HER
W2-0
CEL
D0-0
BET
L0-1
COR
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BAR

BAR - Form

BAS
W2-5
AHL
W2-1
ELC
W0-5
ATH
W2-0
RAY
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Valencia vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-1 home win for Valencia at Estadio Mestalla in LaLiga on May 23, 2026. That result followed a run of heavy defeats for Valencia in this fixture, including a 6-0 loss at the Camp Nou in September 2025 and a 7-1 defeat at the same venue in January 2025. Across the last five meetings, Barcelona have won three times to Valencia's one, with one additional Barcelona victory coming in a Copa del Rey tie. Barcelona have scored 19 goals across those five matches, conceding seven.

Head to Head

ValenciaDrawBarcelona
1
0
4
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
3
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
6
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
FT
Copa del Rey
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
7
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
5Goals Scored21
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

Valencia vs Barcelona Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Valencia sit 17th while Barcelona are placed 11th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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