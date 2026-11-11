How to get Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Union Berlin host Hamburger SV on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Alte Försterei in Berlin.

In their most recent league meeting on February 14, 2026, Hamburger SV secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Union Berlin at the Volksparkstadion. Their encounters at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei have traditionally been tight, highlighted by a hard-fought 0-0 draw in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV kicks off at the Alte Försterei in Berlin on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 5 Dec 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

How to buy Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the standard options available for purchasing tickets to the Bundesliga fixture between Union Berlin and Hamburger SV:

1. Official Club Channels

Union Berlin Official Ticket Shop: As the host club, Union Berlin makes tickets available directly through their official online ticketing portal. Priority is typically given to club members and season ticket holders before any remaining seats are released to the general public or non-members.

As the host club, Union Berlin makes tickets available directly through their official online ticketing portal. Priority is typically given to club members and season ticket holders before any remaining seats are released to the general public or non-members. Hamburger SV Official Website: For away supporters, HSV usually receives a designated ticket allocation for traveling fans, which can be requested through their official ticketing platform based on their member priority scheme.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga fixture varies depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Room Tickets: Generally priced around €12 to €15 .

Generally priced around . Regular Seating Tickets: Typically range from €20 to €60 .

Typically range from . Premium / Central Grandstand Tickets: Generally range from €75 to €90+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Basic / Entry-Level Resale Tickets: Start around €149 .

Start around . Mid-Tier Seating Options: Frequently range from €150 to €500+ .

Frequently range from . Premium & Hospitality Packages: Ranging from €600 to €930+.

Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV Form

Union Berlin have taken one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with FC Köln in the Bundesliga, and they also drew 1-1 with Augsburg and 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in that run. The heavy 5-0 cup defeat to Köln was the low point of this period. Across five matches, Union scored two goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has struggled to find the net consistently.

Hamburger SV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive games. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, which followed back-to-back 3-1 and 1-3 losses to Eintracht Frankfurt in the league and cup respectively. Earlier in this run, HSV beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0. The side scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Union Berlin vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Bundesliga on 14 February 2026, when Hamburger SV won 3-2 at home. Before that, the sides played out a 0-0 draw at the Alte Försterei in September 2025. Across the four recorded meetings in the dataset, which includes fixtures from the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga, HSV have one win and one draw from the two most recent encounters, with Union winning the earlier meetings in 2019.