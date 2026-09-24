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Gulf Cup
team-logoUAE
team-logoQatar
Book UAE vs Qatar Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid
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How to get UAE vs Qatar tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UAE take on Qatar in the Gulf Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The United Arab Emirates take on Qatar in a high-octane Group B showdown at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on September 30, 2026. This marquee group-stage fixture brings together two regional powerhouses competing for top spot in the standings.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat in Jeddah. Discover official ticket purchasing channels, secondary market availability, pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

United Arab Emirates vs Qatar TicketsBuy now

When is UAE vs Qatar Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for UAE vs Qatar is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

crest
Gulf Cup - Game Week 3

Where to buy United Arab Emirates vs Qatar tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook ticketing platform, which serves as the primary distributor for 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches in Saudi Arabia. The official portal is your primary option to secure face-value seats during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

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How much are United Arab Emirates vs Qatar tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook platform typically start at 15 SAR for general admission entry seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and section inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, tier, and real-time market demand.

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UAE vs Qatar Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

UAE vs Qatar Form

UAE have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia at the FIFA Arab Cup, and their heaviest defeat in that run was a 3-0 loss to Morocco. They beat Algeria 1-1 on aggregate terms — winning on the scoresheet — and defeated Kuwait 3-1. Across five matches, UAE scored six goals and conceded five.

Qatar's last five results tell a more difficult story: one draw and three losses, with their most recent fixture a 3-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup. They were beaten 6-0 by Canada and drew 1-1 with Switzerland in the group stage. Qatar scored two goals and conceded eleven across those five matches, though their 0-0 friendly draw with El Salvador offered a rare clean sheet.

UAE

UAE - Form

EGY
D1-1
KUW
W3-1
ALG
W1-1
MAR
L3-0
KSA
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
QAT

QAT - Form

IRL
L1-0
SLV
D0-0
SUI
D1-1
CAN
L6-0
BIH
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

UAE vs Qatar: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2025, when Qatar beat UAE 2-1 in a World Cup qualification match. Before that, UAE produced a dominant 5-0 win over Qatar in the same competition in November 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each team has claimed two wins, with one draw — a 1-1 result in the 2024 Gulf Cup — separating them.

Head to Head

UAEDrawQatar
2
2
1
World Cup Qualification AFC
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Qatar
QAT
2
UAE badge
UAE
UAE
1
FT
Gulf Cup
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UAE
UAE
1
Qatar badge
Qatar
QAT
1
FT
World Cup Qualification AFC
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UAE
UAE
5
Qatar badge
Qatar
QAT
0
FT
World Cup Qualification AFC
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Qatar
QAT
1
UAE badge
UAE
UAE
3
FT
Gulf Cup
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Qatar
QAT
1
UAE badge
UAE
UAE
1
FT
11Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5


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