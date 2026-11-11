Napoli host Lecce on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

In their most recent league meeting back in March 2026, Napoli secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory on home soil to claim all three points in Serie A. Across their last five competitive head-to-head fixtures, Napoli have dominated the matchup by winning four and drawing one, leaving Lecce still searching for their first win in that run.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Napoli vs Lecce, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is SSC Napoli vs Lecce Serie A kick-off?

Napoli vs Lecce kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on Saturday, December 5, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 14 5 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy SSC Napoli vs Lecce Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the SSC Napoli vs Lecce Serie A fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable option is through the official Napoli club portal, where tickets go on general sale following initial windows for season ticket holders and loyalty card members.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do SSC Napoli vs Lecce Serie A tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket costs for the upcoming SSC Napoli vs Lecce Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Categories (Curves and Lower Tiers): Typically start around €20 to €35 for general seating.

Typically start around for general seating. Mid-Range Tiers (Distinti Sections): Generally range between €45 and €90 depending on exact placement.

Generally range between and depending on exact placement. Premium / Tribuna Seating: Can range from €120 up to €275+ for high-end hospitality and central grandstands.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Listings (Upper / Standard Tiers): Typically start around €30 to €40 .

Typically start around . Average Market Price: Average around €160 to €210 .

Average around . VIP and Hospitality Resale: Generally start around €85 to €100+.

SSC Napoli vs Lecce Serie A: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Lecce Form

Napoli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in Serie A, with goals from Alajbegovic and Boga settling the contest. Prior to that, they beat Monza 4-1 and drew 3-3 with Roma, but also suffered a 1-0 loss to Venezia earlier in the run. Across those five matches, Napoli scored 13 goals and conceded seven, though their performances have been inconsistent.

Lecce have won one and lost four of their last five. Their only victory in that period came against Udinese, winning 3-0 away from home. They have since lost to Bologna, Juventus, Frosinone and most recently Genoa, conceding 10 goals across those four defeats. Di Francesco's side have scored just four goals in their last five outings.

SSC Napoli vs Lecce: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Napoli have won four and drawn one, with Lecce yet to record a victory in that run. Napoli have scored eight goals and conceded two across those five meetings.