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Champions League
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
National Football Stadium
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Book Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Tickets
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How to get Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Slovan Bratislava
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

Slovan Bratislava take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Slovan Bratislava host Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava.

Slovan Bratislava heads into this phase looking to establish a stronger foothold in elite continental competition after facing tough challenges in the league stage. Shakhtar Donetsk brings extensive modern European pedigree to the fixture, regularly featuring in the group and league phases of the Champions League.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk TicketsBuy Now

When is Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League kick-off?

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk kicks off at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 6
National Football Stadium

How to buy Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through SK Slovan Bratislava's official ticketing portal or ticket office is the most reliable and secure route, especially for standard-priced home section seating and members' priority sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk TicketsBuy Now

How much do Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / General Admission: Typically start around €30 to €50.
  • Category 1 & Longside Seating: Generally ranges between €70 and €120.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / General Admission Resale:Generally start around €55 to €75.
  • Lower Tier & Corner Sections: Typically cost between €90 and €140.
  • Premium & VIP Hospitality Resale: Regularly range from €170 to €250+.
Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk TicketsBuy Now

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League: Everything you need to know

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk Form

Slovan Bratislava have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Champions League loss to LASK, which followed a 1-2 away win over Zeleziarne Podbrezova in the Slovak 1. Liga. Slovan also drew 2-2 with both Trencin and Dukla Banska Bystrica during this run. They scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukrainian Premier League, and before that they suffered a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Sporting CP. Shakhtar's best result in this stretch was a 3-0 cup win over Dynamo Kyiv. They scored five goals and conceded one across those five fixtures, reflecting a solid defensive record.

SBR

SBR - Form

BBY
D2-2
TRE
W0-2
POD
W1-2
LAS
L4-0
TRE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SHK

SHK - Form

ZOR
D0-0
DKV
W3-0
OBO
W2-0
SCP
L0-1
DKV
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Slovan Bratislava and Shakhtar Donetsk. This fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

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