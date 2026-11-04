Slavia Prague host Villarreal on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

In their first historical encounter at the Spanish club's home ground, the match ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Villarreal secured the upper hand in the return fixture with a 2-0 victory when they traveled to Prague, giving them an overall advantage in the head-to-head record.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Slavia Prague vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Slavia Prague vs Villarreal Champions League kick-off?

Slavia Prague vs Villarreal kicks off at the Fortuna Arena in Prague, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Fortuna Arena

How to buy Slavia Prague vs Villarreal Champions League tickets?

Here are the main options available for supporters looking to purchase tickets for the Slavia Prague vs Villarreal Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Supporters can purchase tickets directly through the official Slavia Prague ticketing portal for home sections, or via Villarreal's official club channels for away allocation seats, depending on membership status and loyalty priority phases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Slavia Prague vs Villarreal Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the price estimates for the Slavia Prague vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Home Tickets: Range between approximately €25 to €70 depending on the tier, stand, and category tier of the match, prioritizing club members and season ticket holders first.

Range between approximately depending on the tier, stand, and category tier of the match, prioritizing club members and season ticket holders first. Away Allocation Tickets: Generally cost around €40 to €60, complying with UEFA away ticket price caps for European fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Shortside Seats: RGenerally start around €65 to €85 for upper tier or behind-the-goal views.

RGenerally start around for upper tier or behind-the-goal views. Longside / Premium Seats: Average around €210 to €350+ depending on supply, demand, and exact block location.

Slavia Prague vs Villarreal Champions League: Everything you need to know

Slavia Prague vs Villarreal Form

Slavia Prague have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, and they also drew 0-0 with Hradec Kralove in the First League. A 2-0 loss to Sabah FK represents their only defeat in that run, while wins over FC Zlin and Viktoria Plzen show they retain the ability to grind out domestic results. Across those five matches, Slavia have scored five goals and conceded five.

Villarreal come into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-3 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, though they had previously beaten SSC Napoli 3-1 in the same competition. A 0-0 draw with Elche and a 1-0 league defeat to Real Madrid complete a run that shows Villarreal can threaten elite opposition but have struggled for consistency. The Yellow Submarine scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Slavia Prague vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in UEFA competition, both in the Europa League group stage in October and November 2017. Villarreal won 2-2 in the first meeting played at their own ground, before claiming a 2-0 victory when Slavia Prague hosted the return fixture. Villarreal hold the advantage across the head-to-head record, with one win and one draw from the two documented meetings, scoring four goals to Slavia's two.