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Champions League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio Benito Villamarin
team-logoComo
Book Real Betis vs Como Tickets
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How to get Real Betis vs Como tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Real Betis
Como
Champions League

Real Betis take on Como in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Betis hosts Como on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

Their only prior encounter took place during a pre-season friendly in August 2025, where Como edged out a narrow 3-2 victory against the Spanish side. Entering this European matchday, Como has enjoyed stellar form on the continental stage, highlighted by an astonishing 9-1 Champions League victory over Lens.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Como, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Betis vs Como Champions League kick-off?

Real Betis vs Como kicks off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 6
Estadio Benito Villamarin

How to buy Real Betis vs Como Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Real Betis vs Como Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased directly through Real Betis' official ticketing portal and club channels, which is the most reliable and direct way to secure seats at face value for home supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Real Betis vs Como Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Real Betis vs Como Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • General Public / Standard Seating: Typically range from approximately €40 to €150.
  • VIP / Hospitality Packages: Usually start around €250 and can exceed €600.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale Seating: Generally starting around €70 to €100.
  • Premium / Sold-Out Demand Seating: Can range anywhere from €150 to well over €400.
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Real Betis vs Como Champions League: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Como Form

Real Betis have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Elche in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 1-0 Champions League victory over Feyenoord during this run. Their only defeat came against Borussia Dortmund, losing 2-1 in Europe. Betis scored five goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Como have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Inter Milan, though they recorded a remarkable 9-1 Champions League win over Lens before that. They also took seven points from their three Serie A games against Venezia, Torino, and Sassuolo in this stretch. Como scored 15 goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

BET

BET - Form

CEL
D0-0
MAL
W2-1
BVB
L2-1
ELC
W0-2
NAV
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COM

COM - Form

SAS
W2-0
TOR
W1-3
VEN
W1-0
RCL
W1-9
INT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Betis vs Como: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Real Betis and Como came in a pre-season friendly in August 2025, which Como won 3-2. No competitive head-to-head history exists between the two clubs ahead of this Champions League encounter.

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawComo
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Como badge
Como
COM
3
FT
2Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

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