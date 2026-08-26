How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rayo Vallecano take on Espanyol on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

In their previous league meeting at Vallecas, Rayo Vallecano secured a tight 1–0 victory over Espanyol. Both teams enter the fixture seeking crucial points to build momentum in the early stages of the league campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol takes place at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid, with kick-off scheduled for the time confirmed in the match details above.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Estadio Butarque

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol LaLiga match at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid, you can use the following methods:

Official Ticket Office (Taquillas): Rayo Vallecano is unique among top-flight Spanish clubs in that they typically do not sell general admission match tickets online through their website. Tickets are sold in person at the stadium box office located on Calle del Payaso Fofó . The ticket windows generally open 2 to 3 days prior to matchday, as well as on the day of the match.

Secondary Market & Ticket Aggregators: If you are traveling and want to secure tickets in advance before arriving in Madrid, you can buy seats through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub .

How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol LaLiga match at the Estadio de Vallecas generally depend on whether you purchase official box office tickets directly from the club or buy through secondary resale marketplaces.

Official Box Office (Standard Category Match): Official home match tickets at Vallecas typically range from €25 to €35 for basic seats behind the goals ( Fondo ) up to €50 to €85 for central lateral seats ( Tribuna Central / Lateral ).

Secondary Resale Marketplaces: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, entry-level prices for this specific fixture start around €80 to €85 , with average listing prices ranging between €320 and €360 depending on the proximity to the pitch and seat category.

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol Form

Rayo Vallecano have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga on August 20, and they lost 2-1 to Sevilla in their league opener on August 15. A 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town in pre-season was another setback, though Rayo did claim a 3-2 win over Sporting Charleroi in a friendly. Across the five matches, they scored six goals and conceded eight.

Espanyol have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five outings. Their standout result was a 3-0 LaLiga win over Levante on August 16, and they drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough and 2-2 with Burnley in pre-season. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid on August 22. Espanyol scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on April 23, 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 1-0 at home. Before that, Espanyol claimed a 1-0 victory at their own ground in December 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, each side has won twice, with Espanyol's 4-0 win at Vallecas in April 2025 the most emphatic result in the dataset.