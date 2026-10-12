How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Rayo Vallecano host Elche on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano aim to leverage home advantage after securing a 1-0 victory in their most recent home encounter against Elche in April 2026. Historically, Elche hold the upper hand in head-to-head records with 10 total victories compared to Rayo Vallecano's 5 wins across their 19 competitive meetings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga match at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid, you have several primary purchasing options:

1. Official Club Box Office & Website

Official Ticket Portal: Rayo Vallecano sells official home match tickets online via their official website ( rayovallecano.es ) close to matchweek.

Physical Ticket Office (Taquillas): You can purchase tickets directly at the Estadio de Vallecas ticket booths on matchday or in the days leading up to the game, provided seats remain available.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Rayo Vallecano vs Elche match vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating category:

1. Official Direct Club Prices

Official home tickets sold directly by Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas box office or official site typically fall into these standard LaLiga price bands:

Behind the Goals (Gol Norte / Gol Sur): €25 – €35

Side Stands (Lateral Preferente / Cover): €40 – €60

Main Stand / Premium Seating (Tribuna Central): €65 – €90

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Economy Seats: €35 – €65

Mid-tier Lateral Seats: €70 – €130

Category 1 / Lower Tier Central: €140 – €220+

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche Form

Rayo Vallecano have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at Osasuna, following a 2-1 home win over Espanyol. Earlier in the run they suffered a 4-1 defeat at Real Madrid and a 5-2 loss to Barcelona, with a 3-2 win over Racing Santander providing the other positive result. San Jose's side have scored nine goals and conceded thirteen across those five fixtures.

Elche have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five league games. Their most recent result was a 1-3 victory at Espanyol, which ended a run of four matches without a win. Before that they lost 2-3 to Real Madrid, drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao, and lost 2-3 to Real Sociedad. Anselmi's side have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five outings.

Rayo Vallecano vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place in April 2026 at Vallecas, with Rayo winning 1-0 in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Elche won 4-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Elche have won three times to Rayo's two, with a combined 12 goals scored across those encounters.