PSV Eindhoven host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

One of their most memorable recent ties occurred during the 2015–16 Champions League Round of 16, where Atlético ultimately advanced after a tense, dramatic penalty shootout following two scoreless legs. They also faced off recently at the Philips Stadion on December 9, 2025, in a thrilling five-goal encounter where Atlético Madrid narrowly edged out the hosts with a 3–2 victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League kick-off?

PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid kicks off at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 9 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Philips Stadion

How to buy PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through PSV Eindhoven's official club ticketing platform is the primary and most secure method for securing face-value tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Face Value: Typically range from approximately €40 to €95 .

Typically range from approximately . Club Memberships / Season Ticket Holder Pre-sales: Starting around €35.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Resale Market Minimums: Generally start around €110 to €150 .

Generally start around . Premium / Longside Seats: Frequently range from €200 to upwards of €350+.

PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid Form

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-5 victory away at Cambuur in the Eredivisie on November 8. Earlier in the run, they put seven goals past Willem II without reply. Their only loss came against Club Brugge in the Champions League, where they fell 1-2. PSV scored 11 goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Barcelona in La Liga on November 8, following a 0-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Europe. Their most convincing result in the run was a 2-0 win away at Levante in La Liga. Atletico scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

PSV Eindhoven vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on December 9, 2025, when Atletico Madrid won 2-3 at the Philips Stadion. Before that, the sides met three times in the 2016-17 Champions League group stage, with Atletico winning 2-0 at home, PSV losing 0-1 at home, and the sides sharing two goalless draws. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Atletico hold the superior record with three wins to PSV's one, with one draw.