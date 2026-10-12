How to get Paderborn vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paderborn host Hamburger SV on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Paderborn come off a mixed run of form, looking to build momentum after a decisive 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim in their previous outing. Hamburger SV aim to stabilize their campaign and rebound strong following recent defensive struggles against top-tier opponents.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paderborn vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paderborn vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

Paderborn vs Hamburger SV on Saturday, 24 October 2026, at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn.

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 24 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Home Deluxe Arena

How to buy Paderborn vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the primary options for purchasing tickets to the SC Paderborn 07 vs Hamburger SV match:

1. Official Club Channels

SC Paderborn 07 Official Ticket Shop: The most direct, secure, and face-value option for home sections. Club members often get early priority access before tickets are released to the general public.

Hamburger SV Away Section Allocation: Traveling HSV fans can buy tickets for the official away block directly through Hamburger SV's official ticket portal, usually subject to membership priority.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paderborn vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the SC Paderborn 07 vs.Hamburger SV Bundesliga match vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or via secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Prices (Face Value)

Standing Room (Stehplatz): €14.50 – €16.50

Seated Area (Sitzplatz - Standard): €29.00 – €33.00

Seated Area (Sitzplatz - Premium): €36.00 – €39.00

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting Prices: Basic admission tickets on secondary platforms typically start between €30.00 and €50.00 .

Paderborn vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Paderborn vs Hamburger SV Form

Paderborn come into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Bundesliga victory over Hoffenheim, which followed a 3-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Earlier in the run, they drew 0-0 with Mainz 05 and lost 0-1 to Freiburg. Across those five games, Paderborn scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Hamburg have won two and lost three of their last five fixtures. The most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Cologne, but that followed heavy defeats — a 5-0 loss to RB Leipzig and a 5-0 reverse against Mainz 05. Hamburg scored six goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches.

Paderborn vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 2 March 2025 in the 2. Bundesliga, when Paderborn won 2-0 at home. Across the five most recent documented fixtures — all played in the second division — Paderborn have won three times, with two draws and no wins for Hamburg. Hamburg's best result in that run was a 2-2 draw in September 2024.