Nottingham Forest host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

In their most recent Premier League encounter on March 1, 2026, Brighton secured a narrow 2-1 victory at the American Express Stadium thanks to goals from Diego Gómez and Danny Welbeck. Prior to that match, their meetings have often produced high drama, most notably remembered for Nottingham Forest's stunning 7-0 blowout win over the Seagulls at the City Ground in February 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 14 5 Dec 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing:Purchasing directly through the official Nottingham Forest online ticketing portal requires a paid MyForest membership (such as Core, International Reds, Young Adult, or Junior tiers).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range between £45 and £70.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Typically start around £202 .

Typically start around . High-Demand / Premium Seating: Range from £400 to over £1,066.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Nottingham Forest have managed just one draw and four defeats from their last five Premier League matches, a W0-D1-L4 record that places them among the division's most out-of-form sides. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Brentford, and they have also lost to Arsenal and Crystal Palace during this run. Forest drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town and lost 1-0 to Coventry City across the five matches. They have scored just two goals and conceded six across that period.

Brighton's last five competitive results show a W3-D1-L1 record across Premier League and European fixtures. Their most recent match was a 1-0 win over Getafe in the Conference League, following a 1-0 Premier League victory at Manchester City. The Seagulls also drew 0-0 with Jablonec and lost 2-0 to Liverpool in that run. Brighton have scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Brighton beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, Forest hosted Brighton in November 2025 and lost 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brighton hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Forest's one, with one draw. The most notable result in the dataset is Forest's 7-0 home win over Brighton in February 2025, which remains an outlier in an otherwise competitive recent series.