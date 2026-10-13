How to get Monaco vs Lille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Monaco host Lille on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Stade Louis II in Monaco.

LOSC Lille won the most recent meeting 1-0 at Stade Louis II back in May 2026. Both sides regularly fight for UEFA Champions League qualification, making this a pivotal early-season matchup in the French top flight.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Monaco vs Lille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Monaco vs Lille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Monaco vs Lille kicks off at Stade Louis II in Monaco, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stade Louis II, Monaco

How to buy Monaco vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets?

To buy tickets for the AS Monaco vs. LOSC Lille Ligue 1 match at Stade Louis II, you have several direct and resale options available:

1. Official Club Channels

AS Monaco Official Ticketing Portal: The most reliable and direct option is purchasing straight through the official AS Monaco website ticketing page. Matches usually open for general sale a few weeks before kick-off.

Stade Louis II Ticket Office: If you are local to Monaco, physical box office counters at Stade Louis II sell remaining general admission seats on matchdays or in the days leading up to the fixture.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list secondary market tickets from sellers. Prices on resale marketplaces can fluctuate depending on seat location and demand.

How much do Monaco vs Lille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for AS Monaco vs. LOSC Lille at Stade Louis II vary depending on whether you purchase directly through the club or via secondary marketplaces, as well as seat placement:

1. AS Monaco Box Office / Official Portal

Official face-value general admission tickets sold directly by AS Monaco typically range between €10 and €89:

Family Stand / Curves: ~€10 – €15

Category 3 & 4 (Upper / Side Stands): ~€22 – €29

Category 1 & 2 (Central Main Stands / Tribune Honneur): ~€40 – €89

Official VIP Hospitality: Starts around €350 per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary sales sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHuboffer tickets with prices fluctuate based on demand:

Entry-Level / Category 2 Seats (Tribune Secondes): Start from €50 to €94

Category 1 / Main Stand (Tribune Honneur / Premières): Range from €120 to €170

VIP & Hospitality Resale Packages: Range from €350 to €1,300+

Monaco vs Lille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Monaco vs Lille Form

Monaco come into this fixture in strong form, winning four and drawing one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Lens in Ligue 1, and that followed a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg. Victories over Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille earlier in the run highlight the calibre of opposition Luis's side have overcome. Monaco have scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five matches, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Lille have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Nice, which followed a 2-0 league win over Troyes. A 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain and a 1-0 win at Toulouse also feature in that run, though a 3-2 Champions League loss to Real Betis represents a setback. Lille have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Monaco vs Lille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 1-0 win for Lille at Stade Louis II in May 2026, a result that will give Ancelotti's side encouragement ahead of the return trip. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lille have won three times and Monaco once, with one draw. Lille have held the upper hand in this series recently, winning three of the last four meetings in which a result was decided.