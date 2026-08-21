Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoCoventry City
Book Manchester City vs Coventry City Tickets
Rob Norcup
Assisted by

How to get Manchester City vs Coventry City tickets: Hospitality packages, 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Manchester City
Coventry City

Don't miss your chance of seeing the 10-time English champions in action at the Etihad

It's a tale of two Cities at the Etihad on Saturday, September 5 as Manchester City, who are aiming to recapture their Premier League title take on Frank Lampard's newly promoted Coventry City, who are playing top flight football for the first time in 25 years.

Manchester City vs Coventry City TicketsBook now

The half-time frowns were turned upside down by the full-time whistle during Manchester City's opening 2026/27 league encounter at the Etihad. Despite trailing Bournemouth 1-0, late goals from defensive duo, Marc Guéhi and Joško Gvardiol, saved the blushes of new boss, Enzo Maresca.

The Premier League travels don't get any easier for Coventry City. Having been overpowered by the champions, Arsenal, in their season opener, they must now ready themselves for the onslaught of Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden and others.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Coventry City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Manchester City Hospitality PackagesBook now

When is the Manchester City vs Coventry City Premier League fixture?

Manchester City vs Coventry City takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Saturday, September 5, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Coventry City Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Manchester City vs Coventry City TicketsBook now

How much do Manchester City vs Coventry City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

KLA
W1-3
ATM
W3-1
ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
CRY
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
COV

COV - Form

ESP
W3-1
ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawCoventry City
2
1
2
Championship
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
4
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
FA Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Premier League
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
FT
10Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Coventry City lineups

4-1-4-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
3-4-3
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. GuehiM. GuehiA. KhusanovA. KhusanovR. DiasR. DiasE. AndersonE. AndersonR. CherkiR. CherkiA. SemenyoA. SemenyoI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. HaalandC. RushworthC. RushworthA. AmendaA. AmendaB. ThomasB. ThomasE. PinnockE. PinnockJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaM. van EwijkM. van EwijkF. OnyekaF. OnyekaM. GrimesM. GrimesE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkJ. RudoniJ. RudoniT. AwoniyiT. Awoniyi
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
4-1-4-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Coventry City

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • F. Lampard
Manchester City

Injuries and Suspensions

Coventry City

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation
Manchester City Hospitality PackagesBook now


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google