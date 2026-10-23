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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
Book Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Tickets
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How to get Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

Manchester City take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Historically across all competitions, Manchester City boasts 21 victories compared to Brighton's 8 wins, alongside 7 draws.

In their most recent league meeting back in January 2026, the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion TicketBuy Now

When is Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion match without price details:

  • Official Club Memberships (Manchester City): Tickets can be purchased directly through the official club ticketing portal. Securing standard admission tickets typically requires an active paid club membership (such as Matchday or Junior Membership), with allocations managed per member.
  • Official Hospitality and VIP Packages: If standard tickets are unavailable or if you prefer an upgraded matchday experience, official club hospitality packages provide premium seating options, lounge access, and executive perks.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion TicketBuy Now

How much do Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket costs for the upcoming Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match, broken down by official channels and the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission (Official Members): Official adult general admission tickets range from £30 to £60, depending on the tier and category of the fixture. Concessionary rates are available for juniors (starting from £15), young adults, and seniors.
  • Official Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences and executive lounge packages purchased directly through the club start at £130 per person and can exceed £1,000 for high-end suites like the Tunnel Club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission / Resale Seats: Typically start around £55 to £65 equivalent, though prices fluctuate based on demand, seating category, and how close it is to matchday.
  • Resale Hospitality: Generally start around £140 and scale upward depending on the package perks.
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion TicketBuy Now

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches, collecting victories across the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League. Their last outing was a 5-3 win over Sunderland in the Premier League, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, City have scored 13 goals and conceded four, maintaining a consistent attacking output.

Brighton have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Chelsea, a 4-3 loss in late August. Since then, Hurzeler's side have been in excellent form, including a 3-0 win at Arsenal and a 5-0 win over Coventry City. They have scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

MCI

MCI - Form

SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BHA

BHA - Form

ARS
W3-0
SUN
W0-2
KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium in January 2026. Brighton have won two of the last five head-to-head fixtures, with City winning one and two matches ending as draws. Brighton claimed back-to-back away wins at the Etihad in this run, including a 2-1 victory in August 2025 and a 2-1 win in November 2024.

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
2
2
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
FT
9Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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