How to get Lens vs Toulouse tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lens host Toulouse on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Their most recent Ligue 1 clash took place in April 2026, resulting in an entertaining 3-2 victory for Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The two sides also faced off in the Coupe de France semifinals in April 2026, where Lens comfortably triumphed 4-1 on home turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Toulouse, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lens vs Toulouse Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lens vs Toulouse kicks off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the primary options available for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Lens vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official RC Lens Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable way to buy official tickets at face value is through the official RC Lens website (Billetterie). Members and season ticket holders usually get priority access during the initial phases, followed by general public sales depending on availability.

The most direct and reliable way to buy official tickets at face value is through the official RC Lens website (Billetterie). Members and season ticket holders usually get priority access during the initial phases, followed by general public sales depending on availability. Stade Bollaert-Delelis Box Office: You can purchase or pick up tickets directly at the stadium ticket windows located at the ground in Lens, particularly ahead of matchday if seats remain unsold.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lens vs Toulouse Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket prices for the upcoming Lens vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match:

1. Official Club Channels

Behind the Goals and Fan Sections (Delacourt / Trannin Level 0): Approximately €15 to €25.

(Delacourt / Trannin Level 0): Approximately Lateral Side Stands (Delacourt / Trannin Levels 1 and 2): Approximately €25 to €45.

(Delacourt / Trannin Levels 1 and 2): Approximately Central Side Stands (Xercès / Lepagnot): Approximately €50 to €80+ (with premium hospitality options scaling higher).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level / Upper Tier : Starting around €55 to €65.

: Starting around Standard / Main Stand : Around €75 to €120 depending on exact seat demand.

: Around depending on exact seat demand. VIP and Premium Hospitality Packages: €130 to €250+ per ticket.

Lens vs Toulouse Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Toulouse Form

Lens have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory at Troyes in Ligue 1 on October 17, and they also beat Lyon 2-1 earlier in the month. Their two defeats came against Sporting CP in the Champions League and Monaco in Ligue 1. Across those five matches, Lens have scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Toulouse have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. They beat Le Mans 3-0 most recently on October 16 and followed a 2-2 draw with Monaco with a 3-2 win over Le Havre in September. Their only defeat in that run came in a friendly against Pau. Toulouse have scored ten goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Lens vs Toulouse: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Lens have been the dominant side in recent meetings with Toulouse. The most recent encounter came in the Coupe de France in April 2026, where Lens won 4-1 at Bollaert-Delelis, following a 3-2 Ligue 1 win at the same venue just days earlier. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Lens have won three times to Toulouse's one, with one draw, and the aggregate scoreline reflects a side that has consistently found ways to get the better of this particular opponent.